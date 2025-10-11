A Catholic priest shared his brother’s last chat with the officer who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife

He said his brother was the officer’s mentor, as he shared a screenshot of the chat they both had before the officer's demise

Netizens quickly shared what they observed after seeing the screenshot, sparking mixed reactions

A Catholic priest, Julius Eyyazo, posted his brother’s last chat with the officer who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife.

It was reported that Lieutenant Samson Haruna and his wife had an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Catholic priest shares his brother’s last chat with Lt. Samson Haruna. Photo: Facebook/ Julius Eyyazo, TikTok/@rhetie0

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Catholic priest mourns Lt. Samson Haruna

On his Facebook page, Julius Eyyazo mentioned that his younger brother was a mentor to the officer.

He posted their last chat and wrote a moving tribute to him.

His Facebook post read:

“Oh, Dr. Officer Haruna. IF You Truly Did This …Kai, Amariya Kin Cuce Mu… 5 Months! Our Family Friend and Brother from Another Mother, Rest in Peace. Dan’uwa.”

Sharing a screenshot of the chat, he said:

“His Last Chats with my immediate younger… Dr. Haruna’s Mentor/Idol. This was his last chat with my younger brother… His Mentor…Not the one that caused the trouble, please.”

Screenshot of the chat below:

Last chat between Lt Samson Haruna and his mentor surfaces. Photo: Facebook/ Julius Eyyazo

Reactions as Catholic priest mourns Lt Samson Haruna

Smart Don said:

"Na she he even use for his WhatsApp DP."

Jecoliah Philip said:

"He's even using her Pic on his dp."

Yahya Ameh Aliyu said:

"His DP was even her picture."

Jared Yilah said:

"If what my English teacher teaches in English is true ,then this text is an appreciation for kind gesture."

Apostolos Samson Adoyi said:

"If I go deep this is beyond human comprehension. This woman came in to this man's life for this purpose... rest on bro."

Saint Marcus said:

"Wedding of five months old. habba, very sad. Rest in peace Galan officer."

What led to Lt Samson Haruna's death?

The Army confirmed that the domestic incident between Haruna and his wife occurred on September 22, 2025 and resulted in severe burns to the Lieutenant.

The statement added that the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he received medical attention until his passing on October 6.

The Army expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and assured them that transparency and professionalism would guide the investigation.

In a related story, the brother of Mrs Haruna has broken the silence on the case and sent a strong message to his sister.

Man shares how late officer treated wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a close friend of the officer, allegedly set ablaze by his wife, shared what he knew about their marriage.

The man, who was a member of their marriage committee, opened up about how the late officer behaved towards his wife.

