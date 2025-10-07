Kizz Daniel's smash song 'Police,' featuring Angelique Kidjo and Johnny Drille, has been submitted for 2026 Grammy consideration

If nominated, Kizz Daniel will achieve a momentous milestone, as this will be his first Grammy nomination

'Police' brings together three outstanding musicians, resulting in a distinct sound that combines African rhythms with global appeal

Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel has officially submitted his latest single 'Police' for Grammy nomination, spurring excitement among his fans and followers online.

The song features Grammy-winning Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo and Nigerian R&B singer Johnny Drille.

"Police” is the lead single from Kizz Daniel’s latest album, “Uncle K.”. It shows Kizz Daniel's distinctive skills with lush African rhythms and global appeal.

This move follows his recent success with 'Pano Tona' featuring Adekunle Gold. But with 'Police,' Kizz Daniel is setting his sights higher, possibly all the way to the Grammy stage.

With Angelique Kidjo’s Grammy track record and the strong reception so far, 'Police' could be the song that takes Kizz Daniel from Afrobeats star to Grammy nominee.

The song was produced by a talented team of producers, including M.O.G. Beatz from Ghana, BlaiseBeatz and Johnny Drille from Nigeria. This collaboration highlights the best of West African talent, with each performer bringing their own distinct approach to the table.

