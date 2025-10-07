Is Drew Carey married? His relationship history explained

Is Drew Carey married? She is unmarried and has never been married. However, the American comedian and game show host has had two high-profile engagements with Nicole Jaracz and later with Amie Harwick. His love life is marked by love, loss, and resilience, shaping his unique perspective on marriage and dating.

Drew Carey proposed to chef Nicole Jaracz in 2007 , but they broke up five years later in 2012.

, but they broke up five years later in 2012. The comedian was engaged to Amie Harwick in January 2018 before parting ways in late 2018.

in before parting ways in late 2018. Drew Carey's ex-fiancée, Amie, passed away in February 2020.

Is Drew Carey married?

Drew Carey is not married and is currently single. The renowned comedian, actor, and game show host was once asked about marriage during a segment of his show, The Drew Carey Show. He replied:

No! You get a dog! Or you take a cold-hearted look at your parents' life, and the urge passes!

Although Drew has never been married, his love life includes two significant engagements. Here is a look at his relationship timeline.

Amie Harwick 2017–2018

Drew Carey was engaged to Dr Amie Harwick, a licensed family and marriage therapist and author of The New Sex Bible for Women. The two sparked dating speculation in June 2017 when the comedian posted a now-deleted Instagram picture of himself with a therapist with the caption:

Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week :)

The Drew Carey Show alum added a cute selfie of himself with Harwick later that same month with the caption:

The face of a lottery winner (L).

According to People, Drew Carey proposed to Amie Harwick in January 2018. However, the two ended the engagement less than a year later. After the breakup, Carey claimed one of the reasons for the breakup was his fame. Harwick wished the comedian were not famous and would tell him:

I wish you weren't famous.

In February 2020, Amie died after falling off a balcony in her Hollywood Hills home. She had a dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse. Gareth was convicted to life without parole for the murder on 28 September 2023. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on 6 December 2023.

Following his ex-fiancée's death, the Whose Line Is It Anyway alum put his show on hold that week. He also posted on X (Twitter):

I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did.

In a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, The Price Is Right spoke about the emotional toll of Amie's death:

All the time. I think about her every day. It's such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy.

Drew explained that their breakup was bad but necessary, stating he didn't want to think of her, see a picture, or be reminded of her. However, a few days before she died, he received a text from her saying:

Hey, it's Amie. I've been thinking a lot about forgiveness. I would love to get together with you and talk about some things.

The game show host texted back, telling her that he loved her and would see her the following week.

I texted her that I loved her and that I'd see her next week. I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still. Which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up.

Nicole Jaracz 2006–2012

Drew Carey and Nicole Jaracz, a chef and the mother of a son named Connor from a previous relationship. According to E! News, the two started dating in 2006 and got engaged in 2007. During their romance, Carey became close with Jaracz's son, inspiring him to lose weight in 2010. He told Parade:

I couldn't keep up with him. I'd be like, 'Connor, I can't,' and he'd say, 'C'mon, Dad!' That was a terrible feeling. I thought, I'm never going to see him graduate high school.

Drew and Nicole called off their engagement in 2012. According to E! News, Drew's rep told People that he remains a father figure to Connor to this day:

He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another. He will still be very involved with their son's life.

Is Drew Carey married to Rachel Reynolds?

Drew is not married to Rachel Reynolds, The Price Is Right model. Reynolds has been married to David Dellucci, a former MLB player, since 2010, and they have a daughter named Ruby.

Drew Carey has never been married, but has had two notable engagements. Despite the pain of his second fiancée's death, the popular comedian and game show host remains focused on his career and is currently single.

