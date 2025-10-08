All about Jessica Chastain’s husband, Gian Luca, and their romance

Gian Luca has also been an incredible part of this journey, as he brings balance to my life and reminds me every day that real life can be wonderful too.

These words capture the essence of Jessica Chastain’s husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. The couple began dating in 2012, marking the start of a relationship that would later blossom into marriage. Their enduring love story is as captivating as any of Jessica’s onscreen roles, blending elegance, romance, and history.

Gian Luca and Jessica Chastain at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (L). The couple attending the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC, Joe Scarnici (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jessica Chastain met Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Paris in January 2012.

in January 2012. They married in June 2017 at his family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso, Italy.

at his family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso, Italy. The couple has two children, Giulietta and Augustus.

Giulietta and Augustus. Gian Luca comes from the aristocratic Passi de Preposulo family, dating back to the 10th century.

The couple continues to appear at major events, including Jessica’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Gender Male Date of birth 10 November 1982 Age 42 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Montebelluna, Veneto, Italy Current residence Milan, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity Italian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1” Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Alberto Passi de Preposulo Mother Barbara Bruni Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Jessica Chastain Children 2 College IULM University Profession Fashion executive, entrepreneur Instagram @preposulo

Gian Luca: Jessica Chastain’s husband from Italian nobility

Jessica Chastain’s husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, is an Italian entrepreneur and executive with roots in fashion and business. He worked in public relations at Giorgio Armani, later became Director of Events at Moncler, and co-founded the Prosecco brand FIOL. His noble family lineage dates back to the 10th century.

Gian Luca and Jessica Chastain's relationship timeline

The celebrity couple has built their relationship on privacy and mutual respect. The couple first connected through mutual circles, and their bond has grown steadily over the years. This timeline captures the key milestones that shaped their love story.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca attend "The Homesman" photocall during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on 18 May 2014 in Cannes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

January 2012: Jessica Chastain meets Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Paris

Jessica Chastain met Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in January 2012 at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute-Couture Spring/Summer show in Paris. At that time, Gian Luca worked as the director of public relations for Armani.

In a 2017 YouTube interview with LiveKellyandMark, Jessica recalled that the day she met him was also when she received her first Oscar nomination for The Help.

February 2013: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca step out together publicly

A little over a year after their first meeting, Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca made their relationship public. They attended the Women in Film 6th annual Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in Los Angeles, arriving together and sharing affectionate moments, including a kiss.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca inside the Royal Box at the "Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live" Concert at Twickenham Stadium on 1 June 2013. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Chime For Change

Source: Getty Images

Soon after, they appeared on the red carpet at the 2013 Academy Awards. Jessica later told Extra host Mario Lopez that she was very happy and that it was wonderful to have success in both her career and personal life.

June 2013: Jessica Chastain speaks about keeping her relationship with Gian Luca private

By mid-2013, Jessica and Gian Luca had been dating for more than a year. While their relationship drew attention, Jessica made it clear she wanted to protect their privacy. In an interview with E! Online, she explained,

Sometimes when someone [in the press] asks me about my dating status, I get really quiet about that because I want to protect it… When I'm engaged someday — who knows to who — I'll probably be more open about it.

November 2016: Gian Luca supports Jessica Chastain during the TCL Chinese Theatre ceremony

In November 2016, Gian Luca supported Jessica during her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. During her speech, Jessica acknowledged Gian, saying he had been an important part of her journey.

June 2017: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca tie the knot in Italy

On 10 June 2017, the Hollywood star and Gian Luca exchanged vows in a romantic wedding ceremony at Villa Tiepolo Passi, his family’s historic estate in Treviso, Italy. The wedding was attended by several celebrity friends, including Anne Hathaway with her husband Adam Shulman, Emily Blunt, and Édgar Ramírez.

July 2017: Jessica Chastain shares honeymoon memories from Zimbabwe

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca posing during their honeymoon in Zimbabwe on July 2017. Photo: @jessicachastain on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following their wedding, the couple celebrated their honeymoon in Zimbabwe, where they explored Hwange National Park. Jessica shared a photo on Instagram, reflecting how fun it was staying in Zimbabwe, seeing the animals, and visiting their natural habitat.

January 2018: Jessica Chastain says marriage changed her perspective

In early 2018, Jessica opened up to WSJ Magazine about how Gian Luca transformed her view of marriage. She admitted that she never considered marriage a personal goal until their relationship deepened. As she explained,

When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in. And then, as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he's worth celebrating.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in 2022. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

April 2018: The couple welcome their daughter

In 2018, Jessica and Gian Luca became parents with the arrival of their daughter, Giulietta. The couple kept the joyful news private for months before it was eventually reported publicly.

December 2018: Jessica Chastain thanks fans for respecting her privacy as a new mum

As 2018 came to a close, Jessica reflected on her first year of motherhood with gratitude. She turned to Instagram to thank fans for respecting her family’s privacy while she embraced her new role. The actress wrote,

I know that I haven’t been as present on insta this past year. Thank you all for respecting my privacy while I was blessed with the gift of becoming a mother. I must say that 2018 has been the best year of my life. So much love and joy to all of you.

Ahead of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Jessica gave fans a sweet look into her life as a mother. Preparing for the ceremony, she posted an Instagram photo of her daughter Giulietta’s tiny hand reaching for a ruby ring.

2020: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca reportedly welcome a second baby

In 2020, reports surfaced that they had a second child, Augustus. The couple has not publicly shared full details regarding their children.

November 2020: Jessica Chastain celebrates Gian Luca’s birthday

Jessica Chastain celebrating Gian Luca’s birthday on 11 November 2020. Photo: @jes_chastain on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 11 November 2020, Jessica shared a joyful tribute to her husband on social media. She posted a picture of Gian Luca smiling in front of gold balloons spelling out his name.

September 2021: Jessica Chastain praises her “successful” husband

In a September 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Jessica Chastain spoke about her marriage while discussing Scenes From a Marriage. She said she admired Gian Luca’s confidence and independence, which allowed her to thrive in her career.

Jessica explained that during her college years, she worried her strong opinions and ambition might make a partner feel insecure and added that she chose not to date actors early on to avoid such challenges.

March 2022: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jessica Chastain holds the award for Best Actress as she and her husband attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Patrick T. FALLON

Source: Getty Images

On 27 March 2022, Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The event followed the 94th Academy Awards, where Jessica won the Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Although Jessica remains private about her two children with Gian Luca, she gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life during an interview with Marie Claire. Recalling a conversation with her daughter, she said,

Normally, I never talk about my personal life. But I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago. And when you're talking to kids, it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be a ballerina.' And she was like, 'I want to be a mama.' And I was like, 'That's a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.' She's like, 'What do you mean?'

Jessica explained how she encouraged her daughter to embrace multiple roles in life, continuing,

I said, 'Well, look at me, honey. I'm a mama. I'm an actress. I'm a producer. I'm a business owner. I'm a friend. I'm a cook.' I started listing all these things. Like, I am many things, so you can be whatever you want.

June 2023: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca step out in New York City

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo seen in Midtown on 11 June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

On 11 June 2023, the American actress and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo were spotted together in Midtown, New York City. Jessica wore a yellow gown with a flowing cape, while Gian Luca looked sharp in a tailored tuxedo.

September 2025: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca celebrate Walk of Fame honour

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Honoured With Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Stewart Cook

Source: Getty Images

In September 2025, Jessica reached a major career milestone when she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The couple posed together on the red carpet, marking another celebrated moment in her career and their love story.

FAQs

Who is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo? Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo is an Italian executive, entrepreneur, and co-founder of the Prosecco brand FIOL. How did Jessica Chastain meet Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo? Jessica Chastain met Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in January 2012 at a Giorgio Armani fashion show in Paris. Does Gian Luca Passi have children? Yes, Gian Luca and Jessica Chastain share two children. Are Jessica Chastain's children biological? Jessica Chastain is private about her children. Reports suggest they were born via surrogacy, but she has not publicly confirmed this. Is Jessica Chastain still married? Jessica Chastain is still married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. Is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo royalty? Gian Luca comes from the noble Passi de Preposulo family of Italy, though noble titles are no longer legally recognised.

Jessica Chastain’s husband has stood by her side through every stage of their love life, from their private courtship to their elegant wedding in Italy. Their journey reflects a bond rooted in trust and mutual respect, strengthened by years of shared experiences.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's romance timeline. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's romance captivated fans for nearly a year.

The couple sparked dating rumours in June 2023 after they were seen together at an art gallery in London. Read on to discover their relationship timeline since they met in 2023.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng