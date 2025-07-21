Who has Jordyn Huitema dated? A look at her past and present romances

Jordyn Huitema has reportedly dated Julio Rodríguez, Romeo Beckham and Alphonso Davies. The Canadian football player's fame and publicity have pushed private details of her life into the limelight, with many interested in her current and past relationships.

Jordyn Huitema poses in her Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan collaboration jersey (L). The footballer poses standing against a tree (R). Photo: @jordynhuitema on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Jordyn Huitema has been in two known relationships with Julio Rodríguez and Alphonso Davies.

with Julio Rodríguez and Alphonso Davies. She has dated baseball player, Julio Rodríguez , since 2022.

, since 2022. Her longest relationship began at the Vancouver Whitecaps with Bayern Munich's player, Alphonso Davies , in 2017 and ended in 2022.

, in 2017 and ended in 2022. The top female football player has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with Romeo Beckham.

Profile summary

Full name Jordyn Pamela Huitema Nickname Huit Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 2001 Age 24 years (as of 2025) Place of birth Chilliwack, Canada Nationality Canadian Current residence Mercer Island, King County, Washington, United States Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 180 Height in feet 5'11" Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 127 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Roger and Julie Huitema Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Julio Rodríguez Education Rosedale Middle School, Burnaby Central Secondary Profession Professional football player Position Forward Current teams Seattle Reign FC Canada women's national soccer team Net worth $2 million Social media TikTok, Instagram

Canadian footballer Jordyn Pamela Huitema is currently in a relationship with American baseball player, Julio Rodríguez, also known as J-Rod. This deep dive uncovers the romantic history of the professional soccer player whose successes in the Canadian national team and Paris Saint-Germain Féminine have made her a global sensation.

Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodríguez attended the Player’s Party at MLB All-Star, hosted by the 2025 Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) at the Museum of Pop Culture. Photo: Mat Hayward/TAO Group

Source: Getty Images

Jordyn and Seattle Mariners' baseball player, Julio Rodríguez, were first linked together in November 2022. Early in the relationship, the Canadian soccer player was vocal about the relationship, posting frequently about her beau, Rodríguez.

At the time of this writing, photos of the couple have been deleted from her Instagram profile, raising suspicion about the state of the relationship. On 8 January 2025, Jordyn posted widely about her off-season trip to Japan. Although Julio did not feature in the Instagram photos, he later posted his own set of photos taken in Japan five days later.

In June 2025, an unfortunate robbery incident reported by The Seattle Times suggested that the couple were still together and lived together on Mercer Island in King County, Washington, in the United States.

Romeo Beckham

Romeo Beckham attended the 2025 Roland Garros in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Rumours suggesting that Romeo Beckham and Jordyn Huitema were romantically involved began after her break-up with Alphonso Davies. The rumours were sparked by a tagged story on Cruz Beckham's Instagram profile. The image featured Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend, Tana Treloa, sitting on a rollercoaster with a tag that featured Romeo and Jordyn Huitema.

Although Reign FC's forward did not speak against the allegations, she put the rumours to rest after posting images of herself with her current partner, Julio Rodríguez.

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern München attends the club's 2019 Christmas party at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Jordyn Huitema's longest relationship was with FC Bayern Munich's forward, Alphonso Davies. The former couple met as teenagers while training and playing with the Vancouver Whitecaps. In 2022, the couple who had grown to be regarded as football's power couple announced that they were no longer together.

FAQs about Jordyn Huitema

What is Jordyn Huitema's age? Born on 8 May 2001, the Canadian soccer star is 24 years old as of 2025. What is Jordyn Huitema's height? She is approximately 5 feet 11 (180 centimetres). Is Jordyn Huitema in a relationship? Alphonso Davies’s former girlfriend is dating Seattle Mariners' centre fielder, Julio Rodríguez. When did Jordyn Huitema and Julio Rodríguez start dating? The celebrity couple were first linked together in November 2022. Are Jordyn Huitema and Julio Rodriguez still together? At the time of this writing, the pair are still together. Who did Jordyn Huitema date before Julio? She was in a five-year relationship with Alphonso Davies. What happened with Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema? The broke up after a five-year-long relationship. Why did Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies break up? While fans speculated infidelity as the cause, the couple has not been forthright about the reason for their breakup.

Jordyn Huitema has dated Alphonso Davies and Julio Rodríguez. In 2022, she began her longest and current relationship with American baseball player, Julio Rodríguez. She has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with Romeo Beckham.

Legit.ng has recently published Edson Álvarez's fiancée's biography. Mexican football player Edson Álvarez and his wife, Sofía Toache, met in 2018 and got engaged in 2024.

Sofia is a Mexican model and social media personality. She shares two children with the West Ham United midfielder. Read on for more details on Toache's biography and the celebrity couple's love life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng