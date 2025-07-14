Africa Digital Media Awards

Yinka Ayefele: from tragedy to triumph in Nigerian gospel music
by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Yinka Ayefele is a Nigerian gospel singer, music producer, radio presenter, and media entrepreneur. After a 1997 car accident left him paralysed, he turned his pain into purpose through music, finding healing and inspiring others. Yinka's story of resilience and success continues to uplift millions across Nigeria and beyond.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Yinka Ayefele (MON) released his debut album Bitter Experience in 1998.
  • In 1997, a tragic car accident left Yinka Ayefele with a spinal cord injury, causing permanent paralysis from the waist down.
  • Yinka Ayefele founded Fresh FM in 2015, launching the first station in Ibadan, Oyo State.
  • The Nigerian singer is a father of four children as of June 2025.

Profile summary

Full nameOlayinka Joel Ayefele (MON)
GenderMale
Date of birth1 February 1968
Age57 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthIpoti, Ekiti State, Nigeria
State of originEkiti State
Current residenceIbadan, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityAfrican
TribeYoruba
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherJoshua Taiwo Ayefele
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
WifeTemitope Tililope
Children4
SchoolOur Saviour's Anglican Primary School
CollegeOndo State College of Arts and Science
Net worth$400,000
ProfessionGospel singer, music producer, radio presenter, entrepreneur
Instagram@yinkaayefele

Yinka Ayefele's biography

The record producer, Olayinka Joel Ayefele, was born in Ipoti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. His father, the late Joshua Taiwo Ayefele, was a teacher. His dad passed away on 12 October 2014. Yinka was raised alongside his younger brother Laolu 'L.A. Flexy' Ayefele, a singer and media personality.

A look at Yinka Ayefele's background

The entrepreneur is 57 years old as of 2025. He was born on 1 February 1968, making his zodiac sign Aquarius.

Yinka studied at Our Saviour's Anglican Primary School. After completing high school, he joined the Ondo State College of Arts and Science in Ikare Akoko, Nigeria.

Yinka Ayefele's tragedy to triumph in Nigerian gospel music

Yinka is a gospel musician, record producer, radio presenter, and entrepreneur. He began his professional career as a journalist and radio broadcaster with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Ibadan.

Yinka began his music journey while recovering from a car accident he had been involved in 1997. His friend, Kola Olootu, encouraged him to explore music, and in 1998, he released his debut album Bitter Experience.

The singer later released his second album, Sweet Experience, after receiving an award for his debut album, Bitter Experience. Since then, he has released several albums, including:

SongYear
Something Else2000
Funfair2002
Life After Death2003
Fulfilment2005
Prayer Point2011
Goodness of God2012
Comforter2013
Fresh Glory2016
Living Testimony2017
Beyond The Limits2019
Manifestation2021
So Far So Good2022
Gratitude2022
Consolation2023
Favour2023

Yinka has earned over 200 awards throughout his career. In 2011, he was named the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), by former President Goodluck Jonathan. In 2015, he received the Presenter Extraordinaire Award. Additionally, the singer was honoured as the Ekiti Cultural Ambassador.

Yinka is also an entrepreneur. He launched Ayefele Records in October 2015. Ayefele is also the founder and CEO of the Fresh FM Nigeria network, which operates Fresh FM, Blast FM, and Tiwa‑n‑Tiwa Radio—all headquartered at his Yinka Ayefele Music House in Ibadan, Nigeria.

What is Yinka Ayefele's net worth?

According to Buzz Nigeria, the singer's net worth is reportedly $400,000. Earnings from his professional music career and media ventures, including Fresh FM, are believed to be his primary sources of income.

Is Yinka Ayefele married?

Yes. Yinka is married to Temitope Tililope Ayefele. They tied the knot in 2000. The couple had their triplets, Richard, Demola, and Precious, on 18 January 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland, United States. In October 2024, their fourth child, a girl, was born.

What happened to Yinka Ayefele?

On 12 December 1997, while driving his Volkswagen Beetle from Ibadan to Abeokuta to host a radio program, Yinka was involved in a tragic accident. He lost control of the car, which flipped repeatedly before landing in a ditch along the Ibadan-Abeokuta Highway.

Yinka suffered a critical spinal cord injury that left him paralysed from the waist down. He spent nine months undergoing treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan. On 12 December 2022, Ayefele commemorated the accident by celebrating the 25th anniversary.

The singer shared the throwback photos on his Instagram page, accompanied by a caption that read:

Its exactly 25 years ago today..Just keep thanking God on my behalf...It Was on the 12th of December 1997. My Turing point...I shall forever be grateful to the owner of my destiny.

FAQs

  1. Who is Yinka Ayefele? He is a Nigerian gospel singer, music producer, entrepreneur, and radio presenter.
  2. What is Yinka Ayefele's age? The singer is 57 years old as of 2025.
  3. What state is Yinka Ayefele from? He is from Ekiti State, Nigeria.
  4. Who is the wife of Yinka Ayefele? His wife is called Temitope Tililope.
  5. Does Yinka Ayefele have children? The Nigerian entrepreneur has four children as of June 2025.
  6. What year did Yinka Ayefele have an accident? He was involved in a car accident on 12 December 1997.
  7. What is Yinka Ayefele's net worth? Yinka is alleged to have a net worth of $400,000.

Yinka Ayefele is a Nigerian gospel singer, entrepreneur, music producer, and radio presenter. He is the CEO and founder of the Fresh FM Nigeria network. Yinka is married to Temitope Tililope, and they have four children as of June 2025.

