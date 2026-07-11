Belgium manager Rudy Garcia attributed his side's World Cup quarterfinal elimination to a lack of luck after falling 2-1 to Spain

Spain and Belgium exchanged first-half goals at SoFi Stadium before Mikel Merino's late winner in the 88th minute sealed Belgium's exit

Garcia's comments drew attention as critics noted Spain dominated possession throughout the match before finding the decisive breakthrough

Belgium head coach Rudy Garcia has pointed to misfortune as a decisive factor in his team's 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Garcia suggested that the Red Devils were let down by circumstances beyond their control at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday, July 10.

Head coach of Belgium, Rudi Garcia embraces Thibaut Courtois during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Spain at Los Angeles Stadium. Photo by: Luke Hales.

Source: Getty Images

He lamented that luck had deserted Belgium at the critical moment, framing the narrow defeat as one that did not fully reflect his side's efforts across the 90 minutes.

The match unfolded with Spain asserting their characteristic possession dominance from early on.

Fabian Ruiz gave La Roja the lead in the 30th minute, but Belgium responded through Charles De Ketelaere just 11 minutes later to level proceedings at the break, per Belga Share.

Merino's late strike ends Belgian challenge

Spain continued to control the ball throughout the second half without finding a way past the Belgium defence until the 88th minute, when Mikel Merino struck to hand Spain a place in the last four.

The late goal was the difference between the two sides and sealed Belgium's exit from the tournament.

Garcia's post-match assessment, in which he cited a shortage of "lady luck," drew scrutiny given Spain's overwhelming territorial advantage during the contest. He said via ESPN:

"And honestly, the players were up to scratch. They sang from the song sheet that I gave them.

"They did exactly what they needed to do, but once again, we need lady luck to be on our side, and unfortunately, she was smiling at Spain and not Belgium."

Spain will now advance to the semifinal, where they are set to face France on Tuesday, July 14, per ESPN.

Supercomputer predicts Spain vs Belgium

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixture between Spain and Belgium.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations during which Spain came out winners in more than 58%, with Belgium having less than 20%.

Source: Legit.ng