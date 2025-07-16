The story of Daniel Neeleman and the Ballerina fame homestead legacy

Daniel Neeleman is a Utah-based businessman best known for his farm, Ballerina Farm. His marriage to former ballerina Hannah Neeleman, née Wright, has been the subject of both admiration and controversy.

Daniel Neeleman was born in Utah, United States, to David Gary Neeleman and Vicki Vranes .

. He is a popular farmer and livestock rancher, best known for Ballerina Farm and Hog Fathering.

best known for Ballerina Farm and Hog Fathering. His father, David Neeleman, is the founder of JetBlue .

. Daniel and his wife, Hannah Neeleman, got married on 28 July 2011 at the Manti Utah Temple in Utah, United States.

at the Manti Utah Temple in Utah, United States. Hannah and Daniel share eight children, ranging from about a year to 13 years old.

Daniel Neeleman's biography

Daniel Neeleman was born in 1990 to David Gary Neeleman and Vicki Vranes in Utah, United States. He is 35 years old as of July 2025.

Neeleman was raised in New Canaan, Connecticut, in the United States, alongside his eight siblings.

His father, David Neeleman, is a well-to-do Brazilian-American businessman. He is the CEO of JetBlue Airways, his third air carrier business. David Neeleman and his college sweetheart, Vicki Vranes, were married for more than three decades between 1980 and 2013.

Daniel Neeleman's educational background

Neeleman attended New Canaan High School in Connecticut, United States. He was an active high school student, playing on the varsity lacrosse and football teams throughout his high school years. The number five midfielder graduated in 2007 and joined BYU in 2009.

At BYU, he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Arts while playing defence for the Cougars Men's Lacrosse team. He graduated in 2013.

Daniel Neeleman's college education continued at the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah between 2018 and 2020. Here, he completed his Master's in Business Administration.

Daniel Neeleman's career

Before embarking on the Ballerina Farm adventure, Daniel worked at his father's home security company, Vigzul. Like his father, the serial entrepreneur has dealings with DataDirect Networks (DDN) Group, a data intelligence company and Segware, a software monitoring company.

In 2017, Daniel and his wife, Hannah Neelenan, started Ballerina Farm. This venture came after their first farm, in Spanish Fork, Utah, burned down. The celebrity couple's popularity began after they began sharing their daily activities on their 328-acre farm in Kamas, Utah, in the United States.

The family's farming business has expanded into a creamery. The farm's storefront sells baked goods, including frozen croissants, as well as beef, pork, and branded Ballerina Farm merchandise.

Additionally, Daniel and his wife run a direct-to-consumer business selling subscription boxes across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Rhode Island and New York. These boxes include a variety of beef and pork cuts.

Who is Daniel Neeleman's wife?

Daniel Neeleman is married to Hannah Neeleman, who is famously known as Ballerina Farm. The pair met during Hannah's senior year at a BYU basketball game and clicked instantly.

Hannah Wright Neeleman's content creation journey crowned her the unofficial queen of the trad wives, a title that brought as much fame as it did controversy. Her content often centres around her children, and homemaking skills, such as cooking from scratch, and managing their farm animals.

Daniel and Hannah have eight children together: Henry, Charles, George, Frances, Lois, Martha, Mabel, and Flora. Their oldest child is about 13 years of age. While interacting with fans on TikTok, Daniel touched on the subject of the number of children they would like to have. He said;

We don't really have a number. We are just kind of going for it.

FAQs

Daniel Neeleman is married to Hannah Neeleman Wright, the face behind Ballerina Farm. The couple and their eight children have attracted equal amounts of positive and negative attention due to their unconventional lifestyle.

