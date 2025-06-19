Meet Taissa Farmiga's siblings: a spotlight on the talented Farmiga family

Taissa Farmiga's siblings, Victor, Vera, Stephan, Nadia, Alexander, and Laryssa Farmiga, have played a significant role in her acting career, especially her older sister, actress Vera Farmiga. However, most of her siblings keep their lives largely private, which has sparked curiosity among fans.

Taissa Farmiga's siblings

Key takeaways

Taissa has six older siblings: three sisters and three brothers.

The Farmigas are of Ukrainian-American descent .

. Taissa was inspired by her older sister Vera to pursue acting.

Taissa Farmiga's siblings and their impact on her life

The Gilded Age actress was born on 17 August 1994 to her parents, Lubomyra and Mykhailo Farmiga. Her mother was a teacher, and her dad was a computer systems analyst. She is the youngest of the couple's seven children, who were raised in New Jersey, United States.

Actresses Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga

Taissa has three brothers, Victor, Alexander, and Stephan Farmiga, and three sisters, Vera, Nadia, and Laryssa Farmiga. Here is a closer look at each of her siblings.

Victor Farmiga

Victor is the oldest of the Farmiga siblings. Although his parents had settled in New Jersey, he was raised in a Ukrainian household.

In 1990, after graduating from high school, Victor enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. One year later, he left Carnegie Mellon University and enrolled at the University of Delaware to study the same course. He graduated in 1994.

After graduating, Victor worked as a product development engineer at Cardis Corporation from September 1996 to January 2008.

Vera Farmiga

Actors Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga

Vera is one of the most well-known siblings in the family. She is an American actress born on 6 August 1973 in Clifton, New Jersey, United States. The famous actress is 51 years old as of June 2025. She attended Syracuse University and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Vera started performing in theatre with a Broadway debut in Taking Sides in 1996. She has since starred in several films and TV shows like Roar, Return to Paradise, UC: Undercover, Touching Evel, The Departed, Bates Motel, and Five Days at Memorial.

Taissa share a close bond with her sister Vera, who is 21 years older than her. Vera launched Taissa's acting career by casting her in her directorial debut, Higher Ground, in 2011. The two have starred in The Conjuring Universe franchise, although not in the same film.

American actress Vera Farmiga

During an interview with Metro US in 2015, Taissa mentioned:

I come from a big family, so I’ve grown up with adults. But I have a great relationship with Vera. There’s an age gap, but as I’ve gotten older and entered the same field as her, that just means she has someone to talk to now — someone who understands when she says, “I was on set for 15 hours.” She has a new person to go to.

She added:

And she’s always there for me. It’s just a bunch of support from both ends. She opened me up to this world I had no idea I wanted to be in. She helped me find that. It’s just a love fest, we all love each other.

Stephan Farmiga

Stephan is the third-born and second son in the Farmiga family. He was born in Clifton, New Jersey, United States, to Ukrainian-American parents. Little is known about him, as he keeps his life private.

Nadia Farmiga

Nadia Farmiga and her husband, Wilson Costa

Source: Instagram

Nadia is the second-oldest sister of Taissa Farmiga. She was born in Clifton, New Jersey, United States, on 23 February 1977. Nadia is 48 years old as of 2025. She graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Nadia is the CEO and co-founder of Misto Eats, which she runs alongside her Brazilian husband, Wilson Costa. Nadia and Wilson worked together at Le Garrick in Manhattan’s theatre district before moving to the Hudson Valley in 2002 to work in local restaurants.

The idea for Misto Eats came during the COVID-19 pandemic. The American entrepreneur shares two children with her husband, Wilson Costa.

Alexander Farmiga

Alexander Farmiga

Source: Facebook

Alexander Farmiga is also Taissa Farmiga's older brother. He was born in Clifton, New Jersey, United States, on 7 May 1992. Alex is 33 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Laryssa Farmiga

Laryssa Farmiga

Laryssa is the second youngest in the Farmiga family. According to IMDb, she was born with spina bifida, a birth defect where the spine doesn't form correctly during development, leading to an incomplete closure of the spinal column.

FAQs

Does Taissa Farmiga have any siblings? Yes. The American actress has six siblings, three brothers and three sisters. Do Taissa and Vera have the same parents? Taissa and Vera share the same parents, Lubamyra and Mykhailo Farmiga. Who are Taissa Farmiga's brothers? Her three brothers are Victor, Stephan, and Alexander Farmiga. Who are Taissa Farmiga's sisters? Her sisters are Vera, Nadia, and Laryssa Farmiga. Who is the oldest in the Farmiga family? Taissa's brother, Victor Farmiga, is the oldest. How old is Taissa Farmiga? The actress is 30 years old. She was born on 17 August 1994. Is Taissa Farmiga married? She is married to Hadley Klein.

Most of Taissa Farmiga's siblings lead private lives; however, her sister Vera is a well-known actress who inspired her to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

