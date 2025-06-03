The evolution of Antonia Gorga beyond The Real Housewives spotlight

Antonia Gorga first gained public attention as the daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. Aside from her online presence, Antonia is currently in college, and she is a rising social media influencer. She promotes brands and shares content on TikTok and Instagram, where she has built a significant following.

Antonia Gorga is famous for appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as Melissa Gorga’s daughter.

as Melissa Gorga’s daughter. She is currently studying at the University of Delaware .

. Antonia is the eldest child of Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Full name Antonia Gorga Date of birth 12 August 2005 Age 19 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New Jersey, United America Current residence Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Melissa Gorga Father Joe Gorga Siblings 2 College University of Delaware Profession Social media personality Instagram @antoniagorgaa

Antonia Gorga’s biography

She was born on 12 August 2005 in New Jersey, United States of America. She is the eldest child of Melissa Gorga, an American television personality well known for starring on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Her father is Joe Gorga, a TV personality and writer. He is also the main cast member in The RHONJ TV show. She has two siblings, Joey and Gino Gorga.

What is Antonia Gorga’s age?

She is 19 years old as of May 2025. Antonia Gorga’s birthday is on 12 August. She turned 19 years old on 12 August 2024, and her mother wrote her a heartfelt birthday caption to wish her a happy birthday via an Instagram post.

My only girl, happy birthday, @antoniagorgaa. I have endless videos of you growing up. Wish I could freeze time. Happy 19th!! Enjoy every moment. We love you! Xox

Where does Antonia Gorga go to college?

She is attending the University of Delaware. Antonia Gorga joined the institution in the fall of 2023 and is part of the Alpha Phi sorority. Melissa announced on Instagram on 12 May 2023 that her daughter chose Delaware University and that she was excited and happy for her, starting a new chapter of her life.

And just like that…. She chose @udelaware. I’m so proud of you! I’m having so many emotions right now! I am smiling, I am proud, and I am crying. I am a hot mess!! I can't wait for you to start this new chapter of your life.

According to People, Melissa Gorga expressed how she felt about her daughter going to college. She said she was excited, sad, and emotional.

That was so bittersweet. And I feel like it's going to be so relatable for so many moms out there because I was happy for her, but I was also emotional and sad. It also felt like something was happening in my life because I'm like, 'Where's my child going? What point are we at here? Nobody needs their diapers changed. What's happening?

Antonia Gorga has not revealed what she is pursuing in college. However, according to Bravo, her mother gave a hint on what she might be pursuing. According to Melissa, Antonia Gorga may be majoring in business, media, communications, or marketing. She also said that Antonia aspires to be a business owner in the future, like her.

I think that’s why she’s going to school for business. I think she wants to work for herself. I think she would like to be a business owner, whether it be something with me or a branch off of something that I do. And if it’s not, I’m fine with that. But I do think her goal is to be a business owner one day.

A glimpse into Antonia’s social media life

She is active on Instagram, where she shares her photos with family and friends and a glimpse of her life. Antonia Gorga’s Instagram has over 239 thousand followers.

Antonia also has a TikTok account. She shares content such as Get Ready with Me videos and challenges. The social media personality also promotes beauty and fashion brands on TikTok, such as Wrangler, Aritzia, Kiehl's, and Tatcha.

Where is Antonia Gorga from? She hails from New Jersey, United States of America. Who is Antonia Gorga’s mother? Her mother is Melissa Gorga, the star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reality TV show. What is Antonia Gorga’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches, or 165 centimetres tall. What sorority is Antonia Gorga in? She is a member of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of Delaware. What is Antonia Gorga’s ethnicity? She is Italian. Both her parents are of Italian descent. How old is Antonia Gorga? She is 19 years old as of May 2025.

Antonia Gorga is widely known for her multiple appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey TV show. She joined the show in 2011 when she was 5 years old and is now carving her own path beyond the Bravo TV show. She is a college student at the University of Delaware, majoring in business.

