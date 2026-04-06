Air Peace plans to begin London flight operations from the Gateway International Airport

The airline described the airport as one of the best-equipped in Sub-Saharan Africa

Flights are expected to connect Ogun with Gatwick and Heathrow airports in London

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Air Peace has announced plans to begin international flight operations from London to the Gateway International Airport in Ogun State this summer.

The airline’s chief executive officer, Allen Onyema, disclosed this on Saturday while speaking with journalists during the inauguration of the airport.

CEO Allen Onyema made the announcement during the airport’s inauguration. Photo: @flyairpeace.

Source: Twitter

Air Peace commends Ogun airport infrastructure

Onyema described the newly inaugurated facility as one of the best-equipped airports in Sub-Saharan Africa. He commended the Ogun state government for delivering what he said meets global standards.

According to him, the airport goes beyond aesthetics, noting that it has the necessary infrastructure required for full aviation operations.

“This is one of the best, if not the best airport in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is not just a building; it is everything you can think of that makes an airport an airport,” he said.

Plans for London routes underway

The Air Peace CEO stated that the airline intends to operate flights from London’s major airports, including Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport, to the Gateway International Airport.

He explained that the move aligns with the state government’s vision of expanding the airport’s usage and boosting connectivity.

Onyema added that the airline would not allow the facility to remain underutilised, stressing that its benefits extend beyond Ogun state to the entire country.

He further revealed that the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has granted approval for Air Peace to proceed with the planned operations.

According to Onyema, the directive from the ministry clears the way for the airline to commence international flights from the airport in the coming months.

Tinubu commissions Ogun AIrport

Over the weekend, President Bola Tinubu visited Ogun State with the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, for the inauguration of the Gateway International Airport situated in Iperu-Remo within Ikenne Local Government Area.

Beyond the airport project, the president also launched two newly acquired aircraft for Gateway Air, introduced 1,000 electric motorcycles, deployed 80 security vehicles to strengthen the state’s security framework, and presented a set of agricultural tractors.

Onyema described the Gateway airport as one of the best-equipped in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: OGSG.

Source: Twitter

Tinubu further toured and inaugurated several key facilities, including the Nigeria Customs Service Village, the Forward Operating Base (FOB), the Gateway Aviation Village, and the rehabilitated Old Ibadan Road (Sapade–Ilishan Road), which has been renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway.

Speaking at the event, the president praised Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for the developmental strides and reiterated that his administration’s economic policies are beginning to deliver measurable benefits across multiple sectors.

NCAA plans tougher penalties against flight delays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced plans to impose stiffer penalties on domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and operational lapses affecting passengers.

The regulator noted that airlines have received significant government support to improve performance; hence, repeated inefficiencies now require a tougher regulatory approach.

Flight delays remain a common issue in Nigeria’s aviation sector, with airlines often attributing disruptions to factors beyond their control.

Source: Legit.ng