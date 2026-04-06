Israel Embassy in Nigeria Lists Days When Its Office Will Be Closed in 2026
- The Israel Embassy in Nigeria has released its official closure dates for 2026
- The office will shut on Jewish holidays and Nigerian public holidays throughout the year
- Visitors are advised to plan ahead as services will not be available on these listed days
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The Israel Embassy in Nigeria has released its official list of days when the office will be closed in 2026.
The closures cover both Jewish holidays and Nigerian public holidays.
Embassy closure dates in 2026
The Embassy will not be open on the following dates:
- January 1, 2026
- March 20, 2026
- April 6, 2026
- May 1, 2026
- May 27, 2026
- May 28, 2026
- June 12, 2026
- August 26, 2026
- October 1, 2026
- December 25, 2026
- December 28, 2026
Why the embassy closes
The Embassy explained that these closures are in line with Jewish holidays and Nigerian public holidays.
This ensures staff can observe cultural and national traditions while maintaining clear communication with the public.
What this means for visitors
Anyone planning to visit the Israel Embassy in Nigeria during 2026 should take note of these dates.
Services such as visa applications, consular assistance, and official appointments will not be available on the listed days. Visitors are advised to plan ahead to avoid delays.
Israeli Embassy in Nigeria
The Israel Embassy in Nigeria serves as the official diplomatic mission representing Israel in the country. Located in Abuja, it plays a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations between Israel and Nigeria, covering areas such as trade, cultural exchange, and political cooperation.
The Embassy provides consular services including visa applications, assistance to Israeli citizens, and support for Nigerians seeking to travel to Israel.
It also works to promote mutual understanding through educational and cultural programmes. By observing both Jewish holidays and Nigerian public holidays, the Embassy reflects its commitment to respecting traditions while maintaining strong diplomatic ties.
Israeli-Nigerian relations
Israel and Nigeria share a long-standing relationship built on cooperation in agriculture, technology, and diplomacy. Despite interruptions in ties during the 1970s, relations were restored in the early 1990s and remain active today. Both nations continue to collaborate in areas such as trade, education, and security.
Israel–Nigeria relations began formally in 1960, following Nigeria’s independence. In the early years, Israel supported Nigeria’s development by sending experts to assist in agriculture, education, and healthcare. However, ties were severed in 1973 after the Yom Kippur War, when many African nations cut diplomatic links with Israel. Relations were officially restored in 1992, with Nigeria opening an embassy in Israel in 1993.
Netanyahu sends message to Christians, mentions Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again spoken out against what he described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world.
In his Easter message, shared on his X account on Sunday, April 5, 2026, he extended greetings to Christians in Israel, the United States, and across the globe, wishing them a joyful celebration.
Netanyahu stated that Christians continue to face persecution in several countries, including Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.