The Israel Embassy in Nigeria has released its official closure dates for 2026

The office will shut on Jewish holidays and Nigerian public holidays throughout the year

Visitors are advised to plan ahead as services will not be available on these listed days

The Israel Embassy in Nigeria has released its official list of days when the office will be closed in 2026.

The closures cover both Jewish holidays and Nigerian public holidays.

Israel Embassy in Nigeria announces official closure dates for 2026 holidays. Photo credit: Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Embassy closure dates in 2026

The Embassy will not be open on the following dates:

January 1, 2026

March 20, 2026

April 6, 2026

May 1, 2026

May 27, 2026

May 28, 2026

June 12, 2026

August 26, 2026

October 1, 2026

December 25, 2026

December 28, 2026

Why the embassy closes

The Embassy explained that these closures are in line with Jewish holidays and Nigerian public holidays.

This ensures staff can observe cultural and national traditions while maintaining clear communication with the public.

What this means for visitors

Anyone planning to visit the Israel Embassy in Nigeria during 2026 should take note of these dates.

Services such as visa applications, consular assistance, and official appointments will not be available on the listed days. Visitors are advised to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Israeli Embassy in Nigeria

The Israel Embassy in Nigeria serves as the official diplomatic mission representing Israel in the country. Located in Abuja, it plays a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations between Israel and Nigeria, covering areas such as trade, cultural exchange, and political cooperation.

The Embassy provides consular services including visa applications, assistance to Israeli citizens, and support for Nigerians seeking to travel to Israel.

It also works to promote mutual understanding through educational and cultural programmes. By observing both Jewish holidays and Nigerian public holidays, the Embassy reflects its commitment to respecting traditions while maintaining strong diplomatic ties.

Israeli-Nigerian relations

Israel and Nigeria share a long-standing relationship built on cooperation in agriculture, technology, and diplomacy. Despite interruptions in ties during the 1970s, relations were restored in the early 1990s and remain active today. Both nations continue to collaborate in areas such as trade, education, and security.

Israel–Nigeria relations began formally in 1960, following Nigeria’s independence. In the early years, Israel supported Nigeria’s development by sending experts to assist in agriculture, education, and healthcare. However, ties were severed in 1973 after the Yom Kippur War, when many African nations cut diplomatic links with Israel. Relations were officially restored in 1992, with Nigeria opening an embassy in Israel in 1993.

Israel Embassy in Nigeria provides clear schedule of office closures throughout 2026. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu sends message to Christians, mentions Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again spoken out against what he described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

In his Easter message, shared on his X account on Sunday, April 5, 2026, he extended greetings to Christians in Israel, the United States, and across the globe, wishing them a joyful celebration.

Netanyahu stated that Christians continue to face persecution in several countries, including Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Source: Legit.ng