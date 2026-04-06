Apostle Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has explained why he does not preach the word of God but permits his adopted children to do so in his stead

The man of God claimed he uses such instances to focus more on charitable acts that would allow the gospel to be accepted better

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere backed his approach with biblical scripture, sparking buzz on social media

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has opened up on why he sometimes prefers his adopted children to preach the word of God instead of him.

The cleric has been making headlines recently after marrying off one of his adopted children who suffers from autism. However, he had decided to speak about his unique approach to ministry.

Apostle Chibuzor shares why he lets his adopted children preach instead of him. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor on why he stopped preaching

In a post shared on his Facebook page on April 6, 2026, Apostle Chibuzor disclosed that he sometimes steps back from preaching the gospel so his adopted children can take the pulpit while he focuses on practical acts of love.

Apostle Chibuzor is known to have adopted hundreds of children, many of whom now live with him and actively participate in OPM’s outreach programmes.

Apostle Chibuzor speaks about preaching the gospel. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere

Source: Facebook

According to him, he, instead, focuses on charitable works like sharing free food and free Bibles with the public. He also gave his reason for his action.

In his words:

"Sometimes, I do not preach the Word of God myself.

I allow my adopted children to preach, while I focus on sharing free food and free Bibles.

There are times when preaching the love of our Lord Jesus Christ to a hungry person may not have an impact, because all they are thinking about is the hunger in their stomach.

But when you first give them food, it becomes easier for them to understand and receive the message of Christ, along with the free Bible."

He also used a well-known biblical scripture to back up his actions. He added:

"As it is written in the Bible:

Matthew 25:35 – “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat…”

This is the vision behind the OPM Free Mobile Restaurants — reaching people with both physical food and spiritual nourishment."

He said this on the Facebook post while sharing many photos of an event that captured him sharing foods and Bibles.

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Apostle Chibuzor's ministry approach

Legit.ng collated some comments on the Facebook post:

Blossom Bliss stated:

"If this kind church dey collect my tithe, it will not pain me at all. I think this is what church is all about and not the other way round."

Chim Muanya wrote:

"May God preserve you for humanity safe. Carry on, sir."

Tamuno Bridget commented:

"The more I look more I'm short of word. But what I will say is, God bless you, sir."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor has addressed backlash following the wedding of his son, Aboy Chibuzor.

Apostle Chibuzor receives car gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor received a brand new luxurious SUV as a gift from one of his followers, just days after the wedding of his non-verbal, autistic adopted son.

The apostle shared the good news on his Facebook page, posting photos of the sleek vehicle alongside a heartfelt message of appreciation.

Source: Legit.ng