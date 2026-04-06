Ozonna Soludo trended online after showcasing what he called “Okeite,” sparking curiosity and debate

The display comes amid ongoing tensions between Charles Soludo and native doctors in Anambra

A closer look at the viral clip revealed a surprising twist behind the object, leaving Nigerians divided over its meaning

Ozonna Soludo, the first son of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, has stirred online reactions after boldly showing off what he described as “Okeite.”

In Igbo tradition, Okeite refers to a ritual or charm clay pot associated with native doctors or secret cult practices.

Soludo’s son flaunts juju pot as father battles native doctors Credit: @ozonna

Source: Instagram

According to reports, it is used to give illicit money to members of these clandestine associations.

Ozonna’s post quickly caught attention because it came at a time when his father had been locked in a heated saga with native doctors in Anambra state.

In the viral clip, Ozonna was seen outside his apartment holding a small metal pot that produced echoing sounds as he struck it.

However, a closer look revealed that the item was actually a Tibetan Singing Bowl, a tool used in Chinese traditional therapy that employs sound, vibration, and energy work to relieve stress and anxiety.

Sharing the video online, Ozonna captioned it: “Okeite to the world biko.” The phrase immediately fueled curiosity and debate, with many linking his playful display to his father’s ongoing feud with native doctors.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ozonna caused a stir on social media after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in the new photos he shared on Instagram.

"From fro to flo," he captioned the photos.

He also shared clips on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 4, flaunting his new hairstyle.

Gov Soludo's son trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

metu.henry said:

"Make soludo no catch you oo😂😂."

sleekkris said:

"Nna oginikwa, you Papa dey chase them for Anambra, now u wan activate them in the UK😂😂😂."

inikima said:

"Dance for us pleaseeeeee 😬😬😬."

mercyserenity said:

"So many ignorant folks leaving daft comments about a healing sound is absolutely insane. Please, this is a singing bowl, it's a special type of metal bowl that produces a deep, calming sound when you gently hit or rub it with a wooden stick. It’s often used for relaxation, meditation, and stress relief. If you're stressed out, go online and look up a singing bowl and listen to it, and you'll be alright 🫶🏽."

goodybagg_ said:

"😂😂😂 na u fit dem 🔥."

eby_fabulousdesigns said:

"Prodig@l Son 😂😂😂."

ozybest said:

"This boy na the weapon they fashioned against Professor 😂😂."

onyeka_mbalisi said:

"I don laugh, tired. Ozonna will not kill me."

dubby_gustavo said:

"Ozonna u want to wake the gods 😂😂😂."

networkofficiial said:

"I reject any negativity that comes from this video."

Mixed reactions trail Soludo’s son as he displays mysterious “juju pot”. Credit: @zonna

Source: Instagram

Ozonna disagrees with his father

Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo's dismissal of Peter Obi's presidential ambition became a viral topic.vbyh

The Anambra state governor highlighted why Obi won't win the 2023 presidential election.

Ozonna Soludo seemed to distance himself from his father’s verbal attack on Obi, insisting that Obi was the best presidential candidate in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng