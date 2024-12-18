Julie Ann Parsons is a former elementary school teacher and realtor from the United States. She is best known as Jim Parsons' younger sister. Jim is an American actor best known for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Learn more about Jim Parsons' sister and what makes her unique.

Julie Ann followed in her mother's footsteps to become a teacher. She got a job at the same school as her mother. Julie once appeared on TV alongside his famous brother and actor Jim Parsons. They shared about their father's passing with Theresa Caputo on his reality show Long Island Medium.

Profile summary

Real name Julie Ann Parsons Gender Female Date of birth 10 February 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Spring, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Jack Parsons Mother Judy Parsons Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Nathan Pruski Children 2 Profession Teacher, realtor Net worth $2 million

Julie Ann Parsons' biography

The former elementary school teacher was born in Houston, Texas, in the United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Julie's parents are Judy and Jack Parsons. Her father, Jack, an American businessman, passed away from a greasy accident on 29 April 2001. Her mother, Judy, is a former elementary school teacher and actress. She is known for appearing in the TV series Martha and Who Do You Think You Are?

Julie Ann has one sibling, a brother named Jim Parsons. Jim is a famous American actor and film producer. He has appeared in films and TV shows like The Normal Heart, Hidden Figures, and Young Sheldon. The American actor has earned numerous awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards, the People's Choice, and the Golden Globe Award.

Julie attended Klein Oak High School. After graduating, she enrolled at Baylor University. Ann graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

What is Julie Ann Parsons' age?

Julie Ann Parsons is 48 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 February 1976. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Julie Ann Parsons do?

Julie is a former elementary school teacher and real estate agent. She is well known as Jim Parson's sister. Ann worked at Mittelstadt Elementary School in her hometown for over a decade. Ann later became a lecturer at the Klein Independent School District, where Judy also lectured.

According to her , Ann is currently a realtor at RE/MAX, one of the leading franchisors in America. The company sells and buys homes to Americans.

Who is Julie Ann Parsons' husband?

Julie Ann has been the wife of Nathan Glenn Pruski since 2 June 2001. Julie and Nathan exchanged vows at Trinity Lutheran Church, and the reception was held at Northgate Country Club in Spring, Texas. The wedding was less than two months after Julie's father, Jack Parsons, died. They have two children together, Parker and Michael.

FAQs

Who is Julie Ann Parsons from Big Bang Theory? She is the sister to American actor Jim Parsons, known as Sheldon Cooper of The Big Bang Theory. Where is Julie Ann from? The realtor hails from Houston, Texas, in the United States. How old is Julie Ann? Ann is 48 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 February 1976. Who are Julie Ann's parents? Julie's parents are Judy and the late Jack Parsons. What does Julie Ann Parsons do for a living? She is a former elementary school teacher and a retired lecturer. Is Julie Ann married? Yes, Ann is the wife of Nathan Glenn Pruski. How many kids does Julie Ann have? The former teacher has two kids, Michael and Parker Pruski.

Julie Ann Parson is the sister of the famous American actor and producer Jim Parsons. He is renowned for his role as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. Julie is a former elementary school teacher and lecturer. She is married to Nathan Glenn Pruski and has two kids.

