Nigerian disc jockey DJ Tunez has spoken out on what really happened between him and Burna Boy at a Lagos nightclub

Recall that videos went viral showing how the two entertainers engaged in a heated clash in the midst of funseekers

The DJ shared his side of the story and explained what really went down, leaving many to react

Popular disc jockey DJ Tunez has spoken out following his reported altercation with Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy at a Lagos nightlife spot.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on April 6, 2026, at Obi’s House, quickly gained attention after videos surfaced online showing a chaotic scene between both stars.

Inside DJ Tunez and Burna Boy’s heated Lagos club altercation Credit: @djtunez, @burnagoygram

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, Burna Boy and members of his crew were seen physically confronting DJ Tunez, while another video captured the moment the DJ appeared to fight back during a one-on-one exchange before being overwhelmed.

Reacting via his official X (formerly Twitter) page on April 7, DJ Tunez accused Burna Boy of initiating the altercation.

According to him, the singer struck him from behind without warning, describing the move as a sign of weakness. Despite being outnumbered, the DJ maintained that he stood his ground and defended himself during the clash.

In his words:

"FIRST OFF ..... YOU HIT ME IN THE BACK OF MY HEAD WITHOUT ME LOOKING! THATS SOME SUCKA SHIiT MY BOY!

"1 VS 10 AND I STOOD MY GROUND. THAT’S WHY YOU COLLECTED AS WELL, WHEN I DEFENDED MYSELF."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to DJ Tunez's confession

The situation has since sparked widespread reactions online, with fans debating what truly transpired between the two music stars.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iyooo_babyyy said:

"You didn’t stood your ground you fell for ground 😂😹."

cynakah said:

"Would you like a rematch??"

sauceprince1 said:

"On the real, 1 VS 10 issa sn@ke move. When it’s not a g@ngb@ng scene. You wan kpai am???"

comedian_mckoko said:

"You stood your ground and you were on ground 😢😢😢 avoid Timberland broooo."

joshnerosunny said:

"U fit still dey ground make u stand ur ground. Depend on how u see am. Atleast he no run."

mr_edozie said:

"Most of you complaining he was on the floor can't even stand two people!!??Ogbafia na u be d real Odogwu."

@OBAF4U said:

"So it's true he was really pissed."

lucasochugbua said:

"1 vs 10. Wetin una expect before?. Dem for leave them one on one, no be to dey carry 10 people dey face one person 🥀."

leponky said:

"chochocho 😂 the guy na talkative 😂 beating constant 😂 Dem beat werey for the guy body 😂 No Panic no be just song ooo 🙌 I say make I let una know .. 7G no dey play 🙌 Beating constant 😂🙌 Burnaboy dey activate live o."

DJ Tunez reveals the truth behind his heated moment with Burna Boy. Credit: @dhtunez, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts online amid DJ Tunez and Burna Boy’s clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido sparked reactions online following the posts he made amid viral clash involving Burna Boy and DJ Tunez.

This was after videos went viral online reporting how the Grammy Winner allegedly beat up the disc jockey.

Davido’s posts fueled debate, leaving social media divided over whether he mocked the situation or simply reacted humorously.

Source: Legit.ng