Israel DMW, has raised an alarm over a verified Twitter account impersonating him, urging Nigerians to report the fake page before it causes serious damage to his reputation

The celebrity aide expressed frustration over how Twitter verified the impersonator's account, sharing a screenshot of one of the tweets from the fake page on his Instagram

Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some teasing Israel, while others sympathised with his predicament and blamed the impostor for trying to drag Davido into trouble

Israel DMW, the logistics manager for Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has moved against a Twitter (X) account impersonating him.

He raised an alarm after discovering that the fake account had even been verified by the platform, which left him worried about possible damage to his reputation.

Israel DMW reacts after spotting a fake verified Twitter account using his identity and warns Nigerians about possible damage. Photo: isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The celebrity aide took to Instagram to share a screenshot of one of the tweets from the impersonator.

Israel DMW, who is well-known for his loyalty to Davido and often speaks on matters concerning the singer, explained that the impersonator’s activities could cause serious confusion if not addressed, and urged Nigerians to help him by reporting it before things got out of hand.

“Dearest Nigerians, kindly report this page for me on Twitter, before it takes me where I do not know someday. Still do not know why Twitter went ahead and verified a fake page, oooh.”

His post quickly attracted attention online, with many expressing shock that a fake account could receive verification.

Others sympathised with him, noting how impersonation on social media has become a growing problem for public figures.

Check out Israel DMW's post below:

Fans react to Israel DMW's outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@jerrykl__ said:

"Baba say before it will take me some where I don't know 🤣🤣🤣"

@donking669 commented:

"I know it's not you .. they are doing everything possible to drag Davido inside the matter"

@tz.obinna reacted:

"Why you come Dey post am everywhere 😂😂 guy you know wetin you Dey do"

@vibezz_updates wrote:

"I know say no b u write am … but I'm sure deep down u r happy someone wrote it for u baba 😂😂😂 🙈😃😆 😋😋"

@amaslim90 said:

"lol everybody just get hate for mind all de wait make person gat yawa or fall 😂 even people way de okay go still de fine make you get yawa"

@offguard_2050 commented:

"E dey sweet you 😂 since that page don dey post , na this one you fit repost ?? 😂"

Israel DMW expresses concern over fake verified account and asks Nigerians to help report the impersonator before it escalates. Photo: isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW consoles Davido after Grammy loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW reassured fans following Davido's defeat at the 2026 Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1st in Los Angeles.

The Nigerian music star missed out on the Best African Music Performance category as South African singer Tyla won with her track Push 2 Start, beating Davido's With You featuring Omah Lay, alongside other top contenders.

Israel DMW explained that Davido's reputation as a hitmaker remains untouched, promising supporters that they would continue to enjoy the singer's sweet sounds regardless of the Grammy setback.

Source: Legit.ng