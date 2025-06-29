Israel Assassinates Hamas Founder Al-Issa, Wife, Grandson, IDF Makes Strong Vow
- The Israeli Defence Forces and the Israel Securities Authority reportedly killed Hamas co-founder Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa
- Al-Issa was said to have been killed in a deadly strike in Gaza City on Friday, June 27, 2025
- The Israeli military described Al-Issa as a senior figure in the militant group’s military wing and said he was considered a founder of both Hamas itself and Hamas’ military wing
CHECK OUT: Understand How to Create a Steady Income with Subscriptions and Exclusive Content — So You’re Not Just Hoping for the Next Payout, You Know It’s Coming
Gaza, Palestine - Amid a protracted war with Palestine, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have reportedly killed Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a senior member of Hamas’s military wing.
As reported by NBC News, the killing was said to have happened during extensive strikes on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, on Friday night, June 27.
The Jerusalem Post also noted the update.
Issa was a central knowledge figure and one of the senior Hamas leaders who held high-ranking positions before October 7, 2023, and was still in the Gaza Strip.
Israel claims Hamas military leader assassinated
According to Palestinian reports, Al-Issa was killed in the strike along with his wife and grandson.
Israeli military said in a statement:
"In the past, Issa led Hamas’ force-buildup efforts in the Gaza Strip, was one of the founders of its military wing, served as Head of the Training Headquarters, and was a member of Hamas’ General Security Council. Additionally, Issa played a significant role in the planning and execution of the brutal October 7 massacre."
Similarly, the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter):
"Eliminated: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa—one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing.
"Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial and naval attacks against Israelis.
"The IDF and ISA will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre."
Meanwhile, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. According to Gaza’s civil defence agency cited by news agency AFP, 37 people were killed on Saturday, June 28, including at least nine children.
Airstrikes struck several areas, including a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and a house in Jabalia. Two civilians were also reportedly killed while waiting for food aid in the Netzarim corridor.
Read more on Gaza:
- After President Trump announces plan to take over Gaza, Palestine president breaks silence
- President Trump shares his next plan for Hamas and Gaza, sends warning
- Gaza war: "There's illegal occupation of Palestinian land by Israel", Islamic group alleges
Palestinian economy impacted by Gaza war
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is having a severe impact on the Palestinian economy, according to the World Bank, which now estimates a sharp economic contraction this year and next.
The conflict, sparked by Hamas' cross-border attacks on October 7, 2023, has killed hundreds of people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around more than 240 hostages taken back to Gaza.
The United Nations (UN) estimates 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, half of them children.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.