The Israeli Defence Forces and the Israel Securities Authority reportedly killed Hamas co-founder Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa

Al-Issa was said to have been killed in a deadly strike in Gaza City on Friday, June 27, 2025

The Israeli military described Al-Issa as a senior figure in the militant group’s military wing and said he was considered a founder of both Hamas itself and Hamas’ military wing

Gaza, Palestine - Amid a protracted war with Palestine, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have reportedly killed Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a senior member of Hamas’s military wing.

As reported by NBC News, the killing was said to have happened during extensive strikes on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, on Friday night, June 27.

Israel makes a strong vow after reportedly killing Hamas founder Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa on Friday, June 27, 2025. Photo credit: @IDF

Source: Twitter

The Jerusalem Post also noted the update.

Issa was a central knowledge figure and one of the senior Hamas leaders who held high-ranking positions before October 7, 2023, and was still in the Gaza Strip.

Israel claims Hamas military leader assassinated

According to Palestinian reports, Al-Issa was killed in the strike along with his wife and grandson.

Israeli military said in a statement:

"In the past, Issa led Hamas’ force-buildup efforts in the Gaza Strip, was one of the founders of its military wing, served as Head of the Training Headquarters, and was a member of Hamas’ General Security Council. Additionally, Issa played a significant role in the planning and execution of the brutal October 7 massacre."

Similarly, the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Eliminated: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa—one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing.

"Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial and naval attacks against Israelis.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre."

Israel's IDF speaks on the alleged elimination of Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa. Photo credit: @TonyLaneNV

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. According to Gaza’s civil defence agency cited by news agency AFP, 37 people were killed on Saturday, June 28, including at least nine children.

Airstrikes struck several areas, including a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and a house in Jabalia. Two civilians were also reportedly killed while waiting for food aid in the Netzarim corridor.

Palestinian economy impacted by Gaza war

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is having a severe impact on the Palestinian economy, according to the World Bank, which now estimates a sharp economic contraction this year and next.

The conflict, sparked by Hamas' cross-border attacks on October 7, 2023, has killed hundreds of people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around more than 240 hostages taken back to Gaza.

The United Nations (UN) estimates 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, half of them children.

