The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered the immediate grounding of a Rano Air aircraft

The decision was due to an engine fault during flight, which led to smoke entering the cabin and the cockpit

The authority explained that the grounding is a precautionary step as it investigates the incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered the immediate grounding of Rano Air aircraft 5N-BZY.

This follows an engine malfunction that caused smoke to fill parts of the aircraft during flight.

The disruption affected passengers scheduled to depart from Sokoto, as operational logistics made it impossible to divert a rescue aircraft already engaged in the Abuja–Katsina route.

Consequently, the Sokoto leg was cancelled to prevent further delays and ensure safety.

BusinessDay reports that the incident occurred during a routine operation when engine 1 of the aircraft malfunctioned, triggering smoke in both the cockpit and cabin.

The flight crew swiftly activated emergency protocols, including donning oxygen masks and preparing for an emergency landing.

Fortunately, the smoke dissipated before d before landing, and the aircraft was safely landed without further incident by the flight’s captain.

NCCA explains decision to ground Rano Air aircraft

Michael Achimugu, the Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA, in a statement on Monday, June 30, explained that the grounding directive is part of NCAA's commitment to enforcing safety protocol compliance across all airlines operating in Nigerian airspace.

He revealed that the agency’s Directorate of Airworthiness has begun a thorough investigation into the root cause of the malfunction, with engineers currently inspecting the aircraft on the ground.

The statement reads:

"The Rano aircraft 5N-BZY experienced a failure on its engine 1. Smoke was noticed in the cabin and flightdeck. Oxygen masks were donned. The appropriate safety protocols were initiated on the ground for landing. Smoke dissipated. Pilot safely landed the aircraft without incident.

"The NCAA Directorate of Airworthiness instructed that the aircraft 5N-BZY remain grounded until the conclusion of investigations.

"The rescue aircraft that was to then airlift passengers out of Sokoto had already boarded Abuja-Katsina passengers. It would have created problems to deboard those passengers. The flight out of Sokoto was, therefore, cancelled.

"5N-BYZ is still on the ground with engineers working on it.

"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, prioritizes safety. The records are clear. More advanced countries have worse air incidents than Nigeria because, here, flights will get cancelled if there is the slightest concern about safety."

