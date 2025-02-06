International rapper Kanye West has sparked multiple reactions on social media after he shared a new development about his personal life

The accomplished rapper who got kicked out of the 67th Grammy Awards recently revealed that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar

According to his revelation, he has a different condition that causes him to act the way he does sometimes

Kanye West has opened up about his health status during a recent interview that has been making the rounds on the Internet.

The rap mogul has earlier trended online after he and his wife Bianca Censori appeared at the 67th Grammy Awards uninvited and put up a show, as she rocked a mesh fit that generated so much buzz online.

A new development saw the rapper bare it all concerning some aspect of his personal life, especially his health. According to him, he was misdiagnosed with Bipolar, when in actual sense, he suffers from Autism.

The Grammy-award-winner stated that this is what informs his behavioural pattern, as he mostly does the opposite of what the fans expect of him.

Ye said:

“My wife took me because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before and come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have. It’s so difficult for them because this is like a grown man, you can’t tell him."

"You can’t take control of his bank account. You can’t control what I’m saying on Twitter. The constant feeling of not being in control spun me out of control."

Watch his interview here:

Kanye West's health condition spurs reactions

Read some reactions to Kanye's interview:

@christian.nobile:

"Why anybody allows this man to speak on a stage is beyond me."

@zyan_n_stassismadda:

"I don't think it's autism Ye."

@farrahchamseddine:

"It’s a personality thing my guy lol."

@lucywilliams_517:

"Very possible and many many more illnesses. Please get help for you and your wife."

@duane_duane1974:

"He need to be humbled enough to listen to someone that can tell him the truth."

@fashiongoddess313:

"Stop listening to women, what Do you think @ye I think you are a brilliant person."

@kimbrooks672:

"Another excuse for his behavior!!!!!!! Kim you dodged a bullet."

@erica_keeping_it_real:

"Kim is not a clinician 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄 and every person that is Bipolar is different from everyone else. No bipolar person is going to be the same! And he can still have autism but still have bipolar! This is coming from an actual clinician!"

@lilianregina.formozinhodesa:

"Autistic people needs control People and let them be naked? What's this point?"

