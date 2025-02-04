Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is back in the news over his hot takes on some issues troubling his mind

Just recently, the controversial film star focused on born-again Christians who decide to change everything but their wicked ways

Yul’s post directed at Christians went viral and it drew a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has blasted born-again Christians on social media, drawing the attention of several netizens.

Just recently, the controversial movie star shared a post on his Instagram page where he targeted born-again Christians and accused them of wickedness.

Yul, who has been incessantly dragged online over his second marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, claimed that some people become born again but choose to remain wicked.

According to the Nollywood star, these set of Christians would give up parts of their former lifestyle like flashy clothes, makeup and more but still have wickedness in their hearts. He wrote:

“Some people will tell you they’re now born again. They stop wearing flashy clothes, stop wearing makeup, quit drinking and smoking. But the wickedness in their hearts remain untouched.”

See Yul’s post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie blasts born-again Christians

Yul Edochie’s shade at born-again Christians drew the interest of several netizens after the post went viral. While some of them agreed that the actor was right, others condemned him. Read what they had to say:

Uchechukwu_au said:

“Same way you told May that you have changed and want her back but the promiscuity in your heart remains unchanged.”

Oceanzypapito said:

“This !!!! This is is the koko. Cuz God searches a Man’s heart and also, we ought to be Mindful of the Seven Deadly Sins.”

Razarch said:

“Every Christian I have come across is like this.”

Uchemaduagwu wrote:

“Are u making this post as Babalawo or pastor?”

Shullyma wrote:

“And it baffles me that in all of this mentioned, you remain the greatest enemy to your family…I hope someday some of your write ups will make more sense to you and not to others alone.”

Iamkingdinero1 said:

“Na why Jesus follow ashawo do friend cause Even ashawo get good heart pass some of the Pharisee for the temple.”

Quee_nsabin said:

“Native pastor doing cho cho cho..”

Man_like_hizy said:

“Mmmmm this is deep daddy.”

Ifeomamaryjane said:

“Did you treat your ex wife and kids with love and respect.”

Quee_nsabin commented:

“Native pastor give us Update about court case. This your cho cho cho don toomuch. Native pastor.”

Yul Edochie speaks on 2Baba's divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie had continued to lambast critics of music star 2Baba's separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Legit.ng recently reported that the Nollywood actor had made headlines after he publicly defended 2Baba's action.

In another post, Yul Edochie shared why most men tend to remain silent about issues in their marriages.

