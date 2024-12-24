About Ben Shelton's parents, his biggest fans and source of talent

Ben Shelton is an American professional tennis player whose fame skyrocketed in 2023 following his performances at the Australian and US Open. Behind his success lies the unwavering support of his parents, who played a crucial role in his journey. Meet Ben Shelton's parents and learn how they have played a key role in his success.

Ben Shelton during the men's singles tennis match (L) and with his family during his sister's graduation (R). Photo: Andrej Isakovic/Getty Images, @benshelton on Instagram (modified by author)

Ben was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He began playing tennis at 12 under his father's guidance. The tennis player has won two ATP Tour singles titles: the 2023 Japan Open and the 2024 Houston Open. His parents have contributed immensely to making him the star he is today.

Full name Benjamin Todd Shelton Gender Male Date of birth 9 October 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Gainesville, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Bryan Shelton Mother Lisa Witsken Shelton Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Buchholz High School University University of Florida Profession Professional tennis player Instagram @benshelton X (Twitter) @BenShelton Facebook @BenShelton.21

Who are Ben Shelton's parents?

The American tennis player was born to Lisa Witsken and Bryan Shelton. His parents tied the knot in October 1999. They welcomed their first child, Emma, on 18 March 2001. Ben is their second and last child, born on 9 October 2002. Below are more details about Ben Shelton's parents' background.

Bryan Shelton

Bryan Shelton's dad, Bryan, is a former professional tennis player and former tennis coach. He was born on 22 December 1965 in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. Bryan studied at Randolph School, where he played tennis for the Randolph Raiders.

After high school, Bryan got an athletic scholarship and joined the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, where he played for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame in 2002.

Additionally, he was inducted into the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Throughout his career, he got to 55 in singles, winning a couple of titles and 52 in doubles. He retired in 1997 and began his journey as a coach.

Floridas Ben Shelton celebrates with his father & coach Bryan Shelton his Division I Mens Singles Tennis Championship. Photo: Steve Woltmann

The former tennis player was the coach for his alma mater, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets women's tennis team and led the team in winning the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in 2007. He was also the head coach for the University of Florida men's tennis team, Florida Gators. He led the team in winning the 2021 NCAA Championship.

Bryan stepped down from his coaching career in June 2023 to fully coach his son, Ben. His son announced his father's retirement on his Instagram page. Part of the caption reads:

My dad retired from collegiate coaching today. Congrats on everything you've accomplished in your 24 years out there. This isn't a career that's defined by championships and accolades, but by the people impacted and lives changed.

When Bryan was asked during the ATP tennis podcast show whether it was a difficult decision for him to leave his coaching career to concentrate on his son, he replied:

Yeah, no family always comes first. And so to be able to combine both is kind of pretty special. Not too many people get this type of opportunity to, to do this with a son or daughter. And so the nice thing is that Ben asked me to come out here with him.

He also added about the coaching relationship he has with his son. He stated:

And so he saw the value and having his dad and coach out here and we have a really good, you know, bond obviously, together and work well together. So it's been just, I mean, it's been a dream come true from him.

Bryan has greatly supported his son Ben. Ben revealed how his dad had inspired him during an interview with Tennis Magazin. Here is what he said, as reported by Punto De Break:

My father always supported me, but he didn't have to persuade me. Once I discovered my passion for the game, I was determined to play tennis much more seriously. Of course, we have disagreements sometimes, but they are always constructive.

He added:

My father's experiences and knowledge are invaluable, and we both try to use them to benefit my game. Overall, I believe my father is the best person to understand where I am mentally, how to encourage me, and when to give me freedom.

Lisa Witsken Shelton

Ben Shelton's mother, Lisa, is also a former tennis player. She began her career as a trained tennis player at high school and used to play at the junior level. However, after marriage, she changed her profession from tennis to real estate.

Lisa is the sister of Todd Witsken, the renowned former world number 4 doubles and number 43 singles tennis player. Ben's mom has been supportive of him. When Ben won his first career title, he thanked his family, especially his mom, who would stay late at night to watch him on TV. He stated:

I also want to thank my family back home who I know have been watching on TV all week. No matter what time of night it was. Especially my mom, I know she's watching. I know she hasn't missed a match. No matter if it was 3:30 in the morning or 12 o'clock at night.

FAQs

Who is Ben Shelton? He is an American professional tennis player. Who is Ben Shelton's dad? His father is Bryan Shelton, a former tennis player and coach. Who is Ben Shelton's mom? His mother is Lisa Witsken Shelton. How old is Ben Shelton? The tennis player is 22 years old as of 2024. Where is Ben Shelton from? He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Does Ben Shelton have siblings? He has an older sister, Emma Shelton. How tall is Ben Shelton? He is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall. What is Bryan Shelton's ethnic background? His father is of African-American descent, and his mother is of white heritage.

Ben Shelton's parents, Lisa Witsken and Bryan Shelton, have played an instrumental role in his rise to sports fame. He comes from a family of tennis players: his parents were tennis players, his uncle, Todd Witsken, and his sister, Emma Shelton.

