US rapper Kanye West has gone on a ranting spree online as she had some things to get off his chest

The 24-time Grammy winner took to social media to rally support for Diddy, who has been in jail for some months

Ye's tweets have circulated social media, generating a buzz, considering he recently opened up about being autistic

After going on a hiatus, Kanye West suddenly surfaced online to rally support for US rapper, Diddy, who has been jailed since 2024.

The 47-year-old rapper expressed his support for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently imprisoned and awaiting trial on charges including trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and engaging in other illegal acts.

Kanye West, who recently revealed that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar and has now been certified to be Autistic, described Diddy as both an 'idol' and a 'hero'.

Kanye tweeted:

"ANYONE COME IN MY FACE AN ASK ME ABOUT THAT PUFF THING, I'M STEALING OFF THEM IMMEDIATELY. I DONT CARE IF YOU 8 FEET TALL IMA JUMP AND STEAL OFF YOU NO MORE TELLING ME WHAT COLOR HAT TO WEAR. IF YOU ASK ME ON THE PHONE IM HANGING UP IMMEDIATELY AND NEVER SPEAKING TO YOU AGAIN IF YOU DM ME IM BLOCKING YOU YOU NIGGAS IS CONTROLLED AND BROKE."

"ALL YOU KAMALA ***, Y'ALL GOT EVERYTHING TO SAY ABOUT MY OPINIONS WHEN YOU JUST DOING WHAT THEY MAKE YOU DO FOR MONEY. THEY DONT MEAN GAY EITHER. IT MEANS Y'ALL LIKE IT ALWAYS MEANT"

"MY SUPPORT OF PUFF IS COMPLETELY SELFISH I NEED TO FIND WHOEVER BEEN TRYING TO OUT BLACK MOGULS. I STOOD UP FOR PUFF AND I’M STILL WINNING 20 GRAMMIES NEXT YEAR AND DOING THE SUPERBOWL. PUFF WE LOVE YOU"

Reactions as Kanye rants over Diddy

Read comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@AjApplegoose said:

"I am gonna need a little more coffee for this Ye."

@Emperorkovic said:

"Rest in Jesus name bro."

@Stashmeta reacted:

"Even in the darkest moments, true strength shines. Hold your head high, Puff this chapter isn’t the whole story. Growth, redemption, and resilience will define what’s next."

@Healup__ commented:

"No one stood up for puff and Chris Brown so well done Kanye."

@ninewontmiss said:

"Ye you stood up for (diddy) puff but did you see what we saw?"

@oseichris_ said:

"This post is filled with a lot of anger and aggression. If you want to respond to a situation, it’s always best to do it in a way that keeps your integrity intact. You can stand firm in your beliefs without letting emotions take over. Let me know if you want to reframe your response in a way that still gets your point across but maintains your composure."

@FFMuhieddine said:

"Standing tall for what you believe in and still collecting wins. Grammys or Super Bowl, the grind speaks louder than the noise. Let them watch while you work."

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been arrested

The American rapper Diddy was the talk of the town after reports of being taken to custody flooded social media.

The news of Diddy's arrest was made known on Twitter (X) by an online user. Many netizens on social media weighed in on Sean Combs's arrest as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

