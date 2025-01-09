Meet Reed Sheppard’s parents and sister, the star's basketball family

Reed Sheppard is an American basketball player for the Houston Rockets. His basketball journey began at North Laurel High School in London, Kentucky, where he quickly established himself as the starting shooting guard. As a famous personality, many are curious about the basketball star's family. For instance, who are Reed Sheppard’s parents, and does he have any siblings?

Reed Sheppard at the University of Nevada (L). Reed Sheppard in Louisville, Kentucky (R). Photo: Jeff Bottari, Andy Lyons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Reed Sheppard played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats and was drafted by the Houston Rockets as the third pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Reed comes from a family with a rich basketball legacy. His parents were standout players at the University of Kentucky and have supported him in his career journey.

Full name Isaiah Reed Sheppard Gender Male Date of birth 24 June 2004 Age 20 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth London, Kentucky, United States Current residence Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Stacey Father Jeff Sheppard Siblings Madison Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Brailey Dizney School North Laurel High School College University of Kentucky Profession Basketball player X (Twitter) @reed_sheppard Instagram @reedsheppard3

Reed Sheppard’s parents

The professional basketball player is the youngest child of Stacey and Jeff Sheppard. Reed Sheppard’s mom and father met in the early 1990s while attending the University of Kentucky, where they both played basketball.

On 12 August 2011, during an interview with Lexington Herald-Leader, Jeff shared the story of how he met his wife, Stacey, during their time at the University of Kentucky. He noted:

Wellllll, we met at UK through study hall and in the training room and through pickup ball games. Because we were both so studious, we spent a lot of time in study hall. Stacey was just a real good friend, wanted to be there for me as a friend. She asked me if I ever needed anything, we could go fishing together or hang out together. But I wouldn’t have anything to do with her.

After getting married, they had two children, Reed and Madison. The couple currently live in London, Kentucky, United States. Here is a look at each of the basketball star’s parents.

Jeff Sheppard

Jeff Sheppard at the Premier Classic at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Todd Warshaw

Source: Getty Images

Reed Sheppard’s dad, Jeffrey Kyle Sheppard, was born on 29 September 1974 in Marietta, Georgia, United States of America. He is 50 years old as of 2024. Jeffrey is a retired American professional basketball player who played college basketball at the University of Kentucky.

He won two national championships and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 1998 NCAA tournament. Before that, he was the Georgia Player of the Year in 1993 at McIntosh High School in Peachtree City. Jeff briefly played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks during the 1998-99 season.

He later played professionally in Italy with Benetton Treviso, Cordivari Roseto and Würth Roma but retired shortly after citing the impact of the September 11 terrorist attacks as a factor in his decision.

Jeff is now the vice president for business development at Wazoo Sports and resides in London, Kentucky, with his wife and two children. He is also known for founding his apparel company, 15 Inc., which specialises in its own brand of golf shirts and T-shirts, caps and other items.

Stacey Reed

Stacey Reed Sheppard signs autographs before a game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats on 10 February 2024, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Photo: Jeff Moreland

Source: Getty Images

Like her husband, Reed’s mother, Stacy, is a . She attended Laurel County High School and played for the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team from 1991 to 1997, scoring over 1,400 career points.

Stacy played guard-forward and was known for her impressive skills and contributions to the team. She currently works as a Post-Acute Business Development Representative at Trella Health. She is also actively involved in community activities and fundraising initiatives, such as contributing to a fundraiser for Survivingbreastcancer.org.

Who is Reed Sheppard's sister?

Reed Sheppard posing for a picture with his mother, sister and father. Photo: @reedsheppard3 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The professional NBA player grew up alongside his older sister, Madison. She was born on 4 June 2004 and is 22 years old as of 2024.

Does Madison Sheppard play basketball?

Madison is a former basketball player who began her career at Laurel High School, where she excelled as a varsity hoops star.

During her time at Laurel, she won the TRIPSY Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year honour. Madison later attended Campbellsville University in 2018, playing 25 games for the Lady Tigers during the 2018-19 season.

However, she had to end her athletic career due to a back injury. Madison has been a strong support system for Reed, guiding and protecting him throughout his recruitment process and early career.

FAQs

Who is Reed Sheppard? He is an American professional basketball player for the Houston Rockets of the NBA. Where is Reed Sheppard from? He was born in London, Kentucky, United States. How old is Reed Sheppard? The NBA star is 20 as of 202, having been born on 24 June 2004. Is Reed Sheppard Jeff Sheppard's son? Reed is the youngest child and only son of Jeff Sheppard. What does Jeff Sheppard do for a living? He is a businessperson, former professional, and collegiate athlete. He owns Sheppards Fan Shop in London, Kentucky, and co-owns an apparel company called 15inc. What does Stacey Sheppard do for a living? She works as a Post Acute Business Development Representative at Trella Health. Did Reed Sheppard's mom play basketball? Stacy played basketball at the University of Kentucky in the 1990s. Does Reed Sheppard have any siblings? The basketball star has an older sister named Madison. What is Reed Sheppard's height? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Isaiah Reed Sheppard has made a name for himself in the highly competitive basketball world at a young age. Reed Sheppard’s parents, Stacey and Jeff Sheppard, who both played college basketball in Kentucky, instilled a strong basketball legacy in their son. The basketball star grew up alongside his older sister, Madison.

