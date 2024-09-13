Rashee Rice's dad and mom: Meet Drashee Rice and Marsha Kearney

Rashee Rice is an American football player who gained immense prominence after starting his professional career in the National Football League for the Kansas City Chiefs. He plays as a wide receiver and has impressed many football enthusiasts with his athleticism. Who are Rashee Rice’s dad and mom?

Rashee Rice smiles as he arrives for a game (L). The football star in action for his side the Kansas City Chiefs (R). Photo: @doub11e_r on Instagram (modified by author)

Rashee Rice rose to stardom when he debuted his NFL professional career. With his acquired celebrity status, many have wondered who his family is. Unknown to many, Rashee Rice’s dad and mom have been his motivation and strong pillars supporting his career success. However, his parents rarely show up publicly and little is known about them.

Profile summary

Full name Rashee Marquan Rice Gender Male Date of birth 22 April 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Kansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Marsha Kearney Father Drashee Rice Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Dacoda Jones Children 2 School North Richland High School College Southern Methodist University Profession American football player Instagram @doub11e_r

Who are Rashee Rice’s dad and mom?

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is the son of Drashee Rice and Marsha Kearney. Unlike their famous son, Rashee Rice’s parents maintain a low profile and rarely appear in public, except for the few occasions they show up to cheer up their son as he plays.

Drashee Rice

Rashee Rice's dad, Drashee Rice, enjoying solo moments while taking pictures. Photo: @drashee.rice (modified by author)

In a Facebook post wishing his father a happy birthday, he disclosed that he is his greatest source of motivation and has pushed him to become who he is.

Marsha Kearney

Rashee Rice's mom, Marsha Kearney, posing for selfies indoors. Photo: @marsha.kearney.58 on Instagram (modified by author)

While not much is known about Rice's father, his mother, Marsha Kearney, has revealed significant information about herself on social media. According to her Facebook page, she completed high school at Bullard High School and pursued her college education at the Community College of Philadelphia.

At some point in her career, she worked as a resident assistant at a company. Marsha Kearney’s hometown is Fresno, California, but she currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Are Drashee Rice and Marsha Kearney still together?

The two reportedly parted ways more than two decades ago. Even though the football player’s parents are no longer together, they seemingly do not have any bad blood between them, as they occasionally keep in touch and share cordial comments on social media.

Does Rashee Rice have siblings?

Although American football player Rashee Rice is his parent's only child, he reportedly has half-siblings from his parents' other relationships. Before the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was born, his father had his first child, Derrick Rice, from his relationship with Shakia Connor. After parting ways with Marsha Kearney, he had his third child, TK, from a relationship with an unknown woman.

As for Rashee Rice’s mom, she moved on after her relationship with Drashee Rice ended and had a partner. Unfortunately, her partner passed away, leaving her with their daughter, Dizyrah. Therefore, Rice has two half-brothers from his father’s side and a half-sister from his mother’s.

Is Rashee Rice related to Jerry Rice?

Although they share the same surname, the two sports personalities are not related in any way. Jerry Rice’s parents are Joe Nathan and Eddie Rice, who do not have blood ties with either of Rashee’s parents. Moreover, Jerry hails from Starkville, Mississippi, while Rashee is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

However, Jerry and Rice share a few similarities. They are athletes and have played American football as wide receivers.

FAQs

What is Rashee Rice famous for? He is best recognised as a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Where does Rashee Rice come from? The American football player is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Who is Rashee Rice’s dad? His father is Drashee Rice, and his mother is Marsha Kearney. How many siblings does Rashee Rice have? The football player has three half-siblings: Derrick, TK, and Dizyrah. Are Rashee Rice’s parents still together? The two reportedly broke up over two decades ago. However, they have close ties and maintain an amicable relationship, occasionally showing up to support their child during NFL games. Does Rashee Rice have a family? The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has two children with his girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, a social media personality and model. What happened to Rashee Rice? The sportsman was arrested in Spring, Dalla, in June 2024 and charged with aggravated assault, collision involving severe bodily injury, and multiple car crashes. Is Rashee Rice the son of Jerry Rice? Jerry is not Rashee’s father, and the two are not related. Due to their similar surname, many have thought the two are related.

Even though they parted ways when he was young, Rashee Rice’s dad and mom have always been present in his life and supported his career ambitions. They keep a low profile and, in few instances, appear in public, especially when supporting their child as he plays football. The American football wide receiver was born an only child but has three half-siblings from her parents’ other relationships.

