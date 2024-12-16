Who are Chase Landry’s family? A look at his parents and siblings

Chase Landry is an American alligator hunter and reality TV personality best known for his role on the History Channel's Swamp People. The show documents the lives of alligator hunters in Louisiana. In addition to his well-known career, many fans are interested in his personal life, especially his family. Chase Landry’s family has played a crucial part in his life.

Chase Landry posing for a picture outdoors (L). Chase Landry in a grey T-shirt and cap (R). Photo: @ SwampPeople on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chase Landry has become a household name in reality television, especially among fans of the hit series Swamp People. He is known for his adventurous spirit and skills as an alligator hunter, often working alongside the rest of his family, including his father and older brother Jacob.

Profile summary

Full name Chase Landry Gender Male Date of birth 25 April 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Pierre Part, Louisiana, United States Current residence Pierre Part, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Bernita Father Troy Landry Siblings Brandon and Jacob Relationship status Single Education Louisiana State University Profession Alligator hunter and reality television personality Net worth $200 thousand

Chase Landry’s family

Chase grew up in a well-known family for living and working in the Louisiana swamps. They became famous through the TV show Swamp People, which follows various teams of alligator hunters through the swampland as they hunt alligators during September each year. Find out more details about his family below.

Chase Landry's parents

Troy Landry and wife, Bernita at the Smithsonian American Art Museum & National Portrait Gallery on 11 June 2013 in Washington, DC. Photo: Larry French

Source: Getty Images

The reality personality's parents are Bernita and Troy Landry. Like him, his father is an American reality TV star and a professional alligator hunter. Troy was born on 9 June 1960, in Louisiana, United States, to Myrtle and Duffy Landry. He is 64 years old as of 2024.

The Swamp People star grew up alongside two siblings named Bubba and Guy. He is the head of the Landry Clan in Southern Louisiana and is also known as 'The King of the Swamp'. Troy has appeared in 15 seasons of the History Channel reality TV show Swamp People.

During an interview with Explore Lousana, Troy reflected on how the show has positively changed his life: He said:

It's changed a lot but all in a positive way. There's 5,000 other alligator hunters out there, and we were fortunate enough to be the ones on this show. Everywhere we go, people recognize us and they get excited. It's like they're meeting some real movie stars or something.

He continued:

Since the show came out and showed us fishing alligators, it's been very positive for the sale of alligator meat. The demand for alligator meat has almost doubled since the show came out. It don't look like it affected the hide or skin sales as much but it has affected it a little bit to the positive. I really think it's going to eventually affect hide sales too.

Unlike his father, Chase's mother has maintained a low profile. She has not disclosed any details about her childhood background, but she is reportedly a school teacher.

Chase Landry's siblings

Troy, Brandon, Jacob and Chase Landry of 'Swamp People' attend A+E Networks 2013 Upfront at Lincoln Center on 8 May 2013 in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

The American alligator hunter grew up alongside two brothers named Brandon and Jacob. Jacob is a reality star appearing on History Channel's Swamp People. He was born on 27 December 1983 and is 40 years old as of 2024.

Jacob is married to Lyndsi Landry and has two children, Ridge and Kase. However, Chase's brother, Brandon, is not in the limelight. He prefers to keep his personal life under wraps.

FAQs

Who is Chase Landry? He is an alligator hunter and reality television personality, best recognised for his role on the History Channel's Swamp People. Where is Chase Landry from? Chase was born in Pierre Part, Louisiana, United States. What is Chase Landry's age? The TV personality is 35 years old as of 2024. He was born on 25 April 1989. Who are Chase Landry's parents? His parents are Bernita and Troy Landry. Who are Troy Landry's sons? Troy has three sons named Jacob, Brandon and Chase. Does Chase Landry have siblings? The reality star has two brothers named Brandon and Jacob Landry. Who is Chase Landry's wife? As of this writing, the American alligator hunter master is not married. However, he was previously married to Chelsea Kinsey. He also dated Swamp People co-star Pickle Wheat. Does Troy Landry have a daughter? He has a daughter named Riley Blake, who was born on 18 March 2017. What Happened to Troy Landry? On 19 September 2024, Troy was ticketed for failing to properly tag an alligator, a violation with a maximum punishment of up to 120 days in prison and a $950 fine in Louisiana.

Chase Landry's family has played an important role in supporting his career ambitions. He thrives as an alligator hunter and reality television personality. Chase is best recognised for his role on the History Channel's Swamp People, where he appears alongside his father and brother Jacob. The show documents the lives of alligator hunters in Louisiana.

Legit.ng recently published Sadie Mckenna’s biography. Sadie is an American social media personality and online content creator known for sharing engaging content, including makeup tutorials, comedy skits, and dance videos.

Sadie Mckenna joined social media in 2014 and has gradually won the hearts of many netizens with her content. The Hype House member has not only gained fame but also amassed significant wealth from her work. What is her net worth, and is she dating someone? Here is a look at her biography.

Source: Legit.ng