Who is Peyton Hillis' wife? Is he married? Insights into his life

Peyton Hillis is a former NFL star widely recognised for his impressive career as a running back. He gained global fame after appearing on the cover of Madden NFL 12, solidifying his legacy in professional football. Fans frequently express curiosity about Peyton Hillis's personal life, particularly his romantic relationships and family background. So, who is Peyton Hillis's wife?

Peyton and his girlfried, Angela, hugging (L). Peyton during a preseason practice in 2011 (R). Photo: @peytonhillisofficial on Instagram, Diamond Images (modified by author)

Peyton Hillis gained widespread recognition during his breakout 2010 season with the Cleveland Browns, rushing for over 1,000 yards and earning a spot on the cover of Madden NFL 12. Beyond his athletic skills, the former running back has captured headlines for his heroic actions and dedication to family.

Profile summary

Full name Peyton Derek Hillis Gender Male Date of birth 21 January 1986 Age 39 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Conway, Arkansas, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’2” Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 250 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Doug Hillis Mother Carrie Hillis Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Angela Cole Children 2 School Conway High School College University of Arkansas Profession Former NFL Player, Actor Net worth $13 million

Who is Peyton Hillis's wife?

The former American football player Peyton Hillis is currently unmarried. He was previously married to Amanda Hillis (née Brown). The couple tied the knot in October 2011. They first met while attending the University of Arkansas, where Hillis played football and Brown pursued a degree in music.

Their marriage ended in 2020, but they chose to co-parent their two children. Reflecting on his marriage in a 2015 interview with Bleacher Report, Hillis shared his thoughts on the timing of their union. He said:

I probably should have waited for my marriage, there's no doubt about it. By that point, everything was already in full swing. The sad thing about my marriage was I was hurt during the process and got married while I was hurt. If I'd been healthy and married, nobody would have thought anything about it. I regret that.

Who is Peyton Hillis' girlfriend now?

Peyton Hillis is dating American actress Angela Cole. She is well-known for her roles in films such as Fighting the Sky, Nix, Time Pirates, and Night of the Tommyknockers. The two first crossed paths while working on the horror movie The Hunting.

Top-5 facts about Peyton Hillis. Photo: NFL Photos/Getty Images (modified by author)

Hillis and Cole played lead roles in the 2021 film, which was filmed in Mantua, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb. For Hillis, this project served as a homecoming. Their relationship blossomed after the movie's release, where Hillis portrayed the character of a werewolf.

Angela Cole confirmed their romance on 6 July 2022 when she posted a picture of the couple on Instagram, making their relationship status public.

Who are Peyton Hillis’ kids?

Peyton Hillis has two children with his ex-wife, Amanda Hillis. Their son, Orry, was born early in their marriage, followed by their daughter, Olivia. Despite their separation, the former couple remains committed to co-parenting their children.

Career

Peyton Hillis is a former American football running back who played in the NFL from 2008 to 2014. He attended the University of Arkansas, where he primarily played as a fullback. The Denver Broncos selected him in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Hillis played for several teams highlighted below during his National Football League career.

Denver Broncos (2008–2009)

Cleveland Browns (2010–2011)

Kansas City Chiefs (2012)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013)

New York Giants (2013–2014)

Over his career, Hillis accumulated 2,832 rushing yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and scored 23 rushing touchdowns. He also recorded 134 receptions for 1,050 yards and three receiving touchdowns. In 2011, Hillis gained national attention by winning a fan vote to appear on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL 12 video game.

Why did Peyton Hillis retire?

He retired from football in 2015 after suffering a mild traumatic brain injury while playing in the league. Since his retirement, he has appeared on live shows and in Hollywood movies.

What is Peyton Hillis’ net worth?

According to Sportskeeda and Citimuzic, he has an alleged net worth of $13 million. He earned most of this large amount during his seven-year NFL career. His last contract was a two-year deal with the New York Giants worth $1.8 million. His average annual salary was around $900,000.

What happened with Peyton Hillis?

Peyton Hillis looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on 9 November 2014 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Otto Greule Jr

Peyton Hillis made headlines on 5 January 2023 after heroically rescuing his children from potential drowning. Following the incident in Florida, he was reportedly unconscious and admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

According to KNWA, Hillis saved his children from a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and was airlifted to a local hospital. According to a Facebook post by his uncle, Greg Hillis:

He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumours that may be started. I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!

He told Good Morning America that it was a miracle somebody didn't die.

It is 100% a miracle that somebody didn't die. It's very dangerous to just let your kids go out there and swim, especially without life jackets. If you're not here for your loved ones, your family, or your friends, why are you here? [I don't call myself a hero] I call myself a dad.

FAQs

Who is Peyton Hillis? He is a former American football running back who played in the NFL from 2008 to 2014. Who is Peyton Hillis's wife? The former American football running back was previously married to Amanda Hillis but is currently unmarried. How many children does Peyton Hillis have? Peyton Hillis has two children, Orry and Olivia, with his ex-wife Amanda. What is Peyton Hillis' net worth? His estimated net worth is $13 million, earned primarily from his NFL career. Who is Peyton Hillis' son? Hillis' son is Orry, born early in his marriage to Amanda Hillis. What is Peyton Hillis’ height? Peyton Hillis is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall. Who is Peyton Hillis' girlfriend? Peyton Hillis is currently dating actress Angela Cole.

Despite personal and professional ups and downs, Peyton remains a devoted father and inspires fans through his achievements and personal growth. Many continue speculating about his current relationships and the details surrounding Peyton Hillis' wife. He is currently in a relationship with actress Angela Cole.

