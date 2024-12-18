Is Amanda Balionis still married to Bryn Renner? What caused the divorce rumours?

Amanda Jacqueline Balionis is an American sports journalist. She currently works for the CBS TV network as a sports reporter for PGA Tour golf, college football, NFL football and some of The Match golfing events. Besides having immense success in the media industry, she has also hit the headlines for his relationship with Bryn Renner. Is Amanda Balionis still married to Bryn Renner?

Amanda Balionis at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia (L). Amanda at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois (R). Photo: Patrick Smith, Brian Spurlock (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Amanda Balionis was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States and resides in San Diego, California, United States. She has been professionally in the media industry since 2009 and is considered one of the best American golf reporters. Her personal life, especially her relationship status, has also drawn many people's attention.

Profile summary

Full name Amanda Jacqueline Balionis Gender Female Date of birth 20 June 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Dana Balionis Father Anthony Relationship status Separated School Manheim Township High School University Kutztown University, Hofstra University Profession Sports journalist X (Twitter) Instagram @balionis

Is Amanda Balionis still married to Bryn Renner?

Since early 2024, there have been persistent rumours that Amanda Balionis and Bryn are going through a divorce. Fans first speculated that the two had ended their relationship in February 2024 after they spotted Balionis without her wedding ring.

In March 2024, the journalist also removed all references to her former married surname on her social media and television platforms.

Later, in June 2024, the sports journalist was rumoured to be in a relationship with former NFL and college football quarterback Rory McIlroy, which sparked social media speculation about a possible relationship. However, they clarified to Us Weekly that their relationship is purely professional and not romantic.

While rumours of Amanda's divorce have not been confirmed, Rory and his wife, Erica Stoll, officially ended their relationship in June 2024 after Rory initially filed for divorce on 13 May.

Amanda Balionis at the beginning of second-half action during the football game between the New York Jets and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on 28 November 2021, in Houston, TX. Photo: Ken Murray

When did Amanda Balionis get married?

Amanda Balionis and Bryn Renner began their relationship in November 2019. They got engaged on 26 February 2021 on a beach, with the journalist showing off the ring on X. The two then tied the knot on 12 March 2022. Before getting married, the CBS sports reporter shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate their relationship. According to The Spun:

2 years down, forever to go it’s our last anniversary before we are husband and wife (!!!!) and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us. A few things we know for sure: It will never be boring, You will always keep me laughing, and we will always find a dog to pet that’s not ours. I love you,

The media personality celebrated her wedding on Instagram with a now-deleted heartfelt post, saying:

10/10 recommend marrying your best friend with all of the people who made you who you are by your side.

FAQs

Who is Amanda Balionis? She is a well-known sports journalist, primarily recognised for her work as a reporter for CBS Sports. She specialises in covering golf, the NFL, and college football. Where is Amanda Balionis? She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. What is Amanda Balionis' age? The American sports personality is 38 years old as of 2024. She was born on 20 June 1986. Is Amanda on PGA golf still married? The sports journalist is reportedly not married at this time. What happened to Amanda and Bryn? The two appear to be separated, but neither Amanda nor Renner has confirmed a split. Are Rory and Amanda in a relationship? The two have been romantically linked since June 2024 but are yet to confirm their relationship. Where does Amanda Balionis live now? The CBS sports reporter currently resides in San Diego, California, United States. Does Amanda Balionis have kids? As of now, Balionis does not have any children.

Is Amanda Balionis still married to Bryn Renner? Since early 2024, there have been rumours that Balionis and Bryn had separated and are going through a divorce. However, neither of them has confirmed the rumours. She has been romantically linked to golf star Rory McIlroy, but they confirmed their relationship is purely professional.

