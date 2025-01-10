Bianca Belair’s parents and siblings show the roots behind her success

Bianca Belair is an American professional wrestler and fitness competitor. She performs in WWE under the ring name Bianca Belair and is currently signed to the SmackDown brand. She has won multiple championships, including the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Jade Cargill. But who are Bianca Belair’s parents and siblings?

Bianca Belair in Hollywood, California (L). Bianca Belair in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Steve Granitz, David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bianca Belair was born on 9 April 1989 in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. She made her professional wrestling debut in 2016 for WWE's developmental brand, NXT, and competed for the NXT Women's Championship on various occasions. She became the Raw Women's Champion in 2022 and 2023. Explore details about Bianca Belair’s family.

Profile summary

Full name Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford Gender Male Date of birth 9 April 1989 Age 35 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Travonda Blair Father Leonard Blair Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband Montez Ford School Austin-East Magnet High School College University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee, Texas A&M University Profession Professional wrestler, athlete Net worth $4 million X (Twitter) @BiancaBelairWWE Instagram @biancabelairwwe Facebook

Who are Bianca Belair’s parents?

Bianca Belair's parents, Leonard Blair and Travonda Blair, have significantly influenced her life, especially her career.

Bianca Belair’s father was a member of the Blair Brothers band, which was popular in the 1980s and 1990s. Her mother is a housemaker who has also significantly influenced her career life.

Bianca Belair and her parents in France (L). Bianca and her parents in Christmas costumes (R). Photo: @biancabelairwwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 15 February 2018, during an interview with WWE, when asked about how her family history has shaped her mindset and career, Bianca briefly explained the influence of her family’s achievements and struggles. She said:

My family history motivates me in my everyday life and career. Knowing that my family has so many achievements despite their struggles motivates me to contribute and carry on our legacy. They fought, they struggled, they achieved, which opened doors for me and created an environment where so much more is possible for me.

The rising female wrestler continued:

I want to live up to our legacy, I want to contribute, I want to continue to make change. I want to motivate. I want to create my own history for my children and the future generations to celebrate, and I want to be the example to others that my family was to me.

The WWE star's parents also often attend her matches. For instance, her parents were present during her match at SummerSlam, where she experienced a tough loss. They were also in the audience at the Royal Rumble event.

On 5 May 2024, Bianca shared a special moment on Instagram after she flew her parents to France to watch her win a tag team title. She captioned the post:

I never imagined I would one day be able to fly my parents to France and, to top it off, win a title while they watch me from the audience in France! And knowing I have worked my a—off to be in this position makes it even more special and emotional for me. WWE has completely changed my life and I am forever grateful for the journey I get to go on and be able to bring my parents along for the ride.

She continued:

I’m only where I am because of everything they poured and invested into me… the unconditional love, the support, the structure, taking the little you had to make the biggest impact in my life, never missing not ONE basketball, gymnastics, track, CrossFit, anything I’ve been in…. And even as an adult they still don’t miss a beat to support me. I’ll never be able to repay you for it all, but I’m sure going to try. Thank you, Mommy & Daddy.

Bianca Belair’s siblings

The American athlete grew up alongside four siblings: Jeffery, Leonard Jr., Jermaine, and Jasta. Her eldest brother, Jeffery, is a and has been a significant source of inspiration for her. He is currently the head football coach at Campbell High School. Jeff is married to Quineesha Phillips, and together, they have four children.

Bianca Belair shared a heartfelt message about her brother, who is a father to two children with albinism. She highlighted his efforts to raise awareness and advocate for their rights. Via X, she wrote:

This is my brother speaking on being a Father of 2 children with albinism & the importance of raising awareness, educating ourselves, standing for their rights, and changing the perceptions of albinism.

Aside from her elder brother, Jeffrey Philips, little is known about Bianca Belair's other siblings. Nevertheless, they have been a source of support throughout her journey as a WWE superstar.

FAQs

Who is Bianca Belair? She is an American professional wrestler and fitness and figure competitor. Where is Bianca Belair from? She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. What ethnicity is Bianca Belair? Bianca is of African descent. What is Bianca Belair's age? The famous athlete is 35 years old as of 2024. She was born on 9 April 1989. Who are Bianca Belair's parents? Her parents are Travonda Blair and Leonard Blair. Who is Bianca Belair’s mother? The wrestler's mother is called Travonda Blair. Does Bianca Belair have siblings? She has four siblings named Jeffery, Leonard Jr., Jermaine, and Jasta. Who is Bianca Belair's husband? The professional wrestler has married fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford since 2018.

Bianca Belair’s parents and siblings have played a big role in shaping her journey. She is a thriving professional wrestler and fitness competitor who performs in the WWE and is currently signed to the SmackDown brand. She holds a 420-day reign as Raw Women's Champion, the longest in the championship's history.

