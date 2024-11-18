Global site navigation

Local editions

Kacy Catanzaro's parents and siblings: Meet the American Ninja Warrior's family
Celebrity biographies

Kacy Catanzaro's parents and siblings: Meet the American Ninja Warrior's family

by  Muhunya Muhonji 3 min read

Kacy Catanzaro, better known by her ring name Katana Chance, is an American professional wrestler, former gymnast, and obstacle racer. She became famous in 2013 when she appeared on the television sports show American Ninja Warrior. While her career achievements are well known, details of her family are scanty. Who are Kacy Catanzaro’s parents and siblings?

Kacy Catanzaro's parents and sister, Jessica
Kacy Catanzaro with her parents, Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro (L) and sister, Jessica, (R) posing for pictures at different events. Photo: @Katana_WWE on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Competing in the reality TV show American Ninja Warrior was only the beginning of Kacy Catanzaro’s career success. She has participated in the Olympics as a gymnast and has made a name for herself as a professional wrestler in WWE since 2017. Despite being a public figure, many do not know who Kacy Catanzaro’s parents and siblings are.

Profile summary

Full nameKacy Esther Catanzaro
NicknameKatana Chance
GenderFemale
Date of birth14 January 1990
Age34 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthGlen Ridge, New Jersey, United States
Current residenceOrlando, Florida, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'
Height in centimetres152
Weight in pounds99
Weight in kilograms45
Body measurements in inches31-25-35
Body measurements in centimetres79-64-89
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
ParentsKathryn and Andrew Catanzaro
Siblings2
Relationship statusDating
PartnerNaoufal Abouelhouda
SchoolBelleville High School
CollegeTowson University
ProfessionWrestler, former gymnast, obstacle racer
Instagram@katana_wwe
Facebook@KacyCatanzaroAthlete
TikTok@kacycatanzaro

Read also

Kacy Catanzaro's relationships: her dating history, background and career

Who are Kacy Catanzaro’s parents?

The WWE superstar was born to Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro. She is the lastborn child of the couple who reside in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, United States. Her parents are reportedly of American-Italian descent.

Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro have played essential roles in supporting Kacy’s career. They encouraged her in the initial stages of her career and were always present in the crowds to cheer her up as she competed in American Ninja Warrior.

Kacy Catanzaro and her parents
Kacy Catanzaro takes a selfie with her parents in a public place. Photo: @KacyCatanzaroAthlete (modified b author)
Source: Facebook

In a 2019 YouTube video by WWE, her father, Andrew, says Kacy has always been a champion from a young age. Her mother, Kathryn, says Kacy always gives everything she has and makes them proud.

Kacy Catanzaro’s siblings

Kacy Catanzaro is the youngest of her parents' three children. Her older sisters are Jessica Catanzaro and Cheryl Catanzaro.

Although they have stayed out of the public eye, Kacy has occasionally spoken about their immense support of her athletics career. The siblings share a close bond and sometimes share their pictures on social media, enjoying family time.

Read also

What is Nia Jax's husband's name? Is she dating or married?

Fast facts about Kacy Catanzaro

  1. Where was Kacy Catanzaro born? She was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, but currently resides in Orlando, Florida, United States.
  2. How old is Kacy Catanzaro? She was born on 14 January 1990, and her age is 34 as of 2024.
  3. Who are members of Kacy Catanzaro’s family? Her parents are Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro, and she has two older sisters, Jessica and Cheryl.
  4. What is Kacy Catanzaro known for? She gained prominence as an obstacle racer on the reality TV show American Ninja Warrior and is currently a WWE superstar.
  5. Did Kacy Catanzaro change her name? She uses the ring name Katana Chance in professional wrestling.
  6. Is Kacy Catanzaro dating someone? Yes. The wrestler is dating fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda. Their relationship reportedly began in 2023.
  7. How tall is Kacy Catanzaro? Her height is approximately 5 feet (152 centimetres).

Read also

Who are Lauren London's parents? The actress' background explained

Kacy Catanzaro’s parents have played an important role in supporting her career ambitions from childhood. She shares a tight bond with her two older siblings, who are rarely seen in public. Kacy Catanzaro thrives as a professional wrestler in WWE and is in a relationship with fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda.

Legit.ng recently published Sadie Mckenna’s biography. Sadie is an American social media personality and online content creator known for sharing engaging content, including makeup tutorials, comedy skits, and dance videos.

Sadie Mckenna joined social media in 2014 and has gradually won the hearts of many netizens with her content. The Hype House member has not only gained fame but also amassed significant wealth from her work. What is her net worth, and is she dating someone? Here is a look at her biography.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhunya Muhonji avatar

Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com

Tags:
USA
Hot: