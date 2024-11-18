Kacy Catanzaro's parents and siblings: Meet the American Ninja Warrior's family

Kacy Catanzaro, better known by her ring name Katana Chance, is an American professional wrestler, former gymnast, and obstacle racer. She became famous in 2013 when she appeared on the television sports show American Ninja Warrior. While her career achievements are well known, details of her family are scanty. Who are Kacy Catanzaro’s parents and siblings?

Kacy Catanzaro with her parents, Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro (L) and sister, Jessica, (R) posing for pictures at different events. Photo: @Katana_WWE on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Competing in the reality TV show American Ninja Warrior was only the beginning of Kacy Catanzaro’s career success. She has participated in the Olympics as a gymnast and has made a name for herself as a professional wrestler in WWE since 2017. Despite being a public figure, many do not know who Kacy Catanzaro’s parents and siblings are.

Profile summary

Full name Kacy Esther Catanzaro Nickname Katana Chance Gender Female Date of birth 14 January 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Glen Ridge, New Jersey, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Body measurements in inches 31-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 79-64-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Naoufal Abouelhouda School Belleville High School College Towson University Profession Wrestler, former gymnast, obstacle racer Instagram @katana_wwe Facebook TikTok @kacycatanzaro

Who are Kacy Catanzaro’s parents?

The WWE superstar was born to Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro. She is the lastborn child of the couple who reside in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, United States. Her parents are reportedly of American-Italian descent.

Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro have played essential roles in supporting Kacy’s career. They encouraged her in the initial stages of her career and were always present in the crowds to cheer her up as she competed in American Ninja Warrior.

Kacy Catanzaro takes a selfie with her parents in a public place. Photo: @KacyCatanzaroAthlete (modified b author)

In a 2019 YouTube video by WWE, her father, Andrew, says Kacy has always been a champion from a young age. Her mother, Kathryn, says Kacy always gives everything she has and makes them proud.

Kacy Catanzaro’s siblings

Kacy Catanzaro is the youngest of her parents' three children. Her older sisters are Jessica Catanzaro and Cheryl Catanzaro.

Although they have stayed out of the public eye, Kacy has occasionally spoken about their immense support of her athletics career. The siblings share a close bond and sometimes share their pictures on social media, enjoying family time.

Fast facts about Kacy Catanzaro

Where was Kacy Catanzaro born? She was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, but currently resides in Orlando, Florida, United States. How old is Kacy Catanzaro? She was born on 14 January 1990, and her age is 34 as of 2024. Who are members of Kacy Catanzaro’s family? Her parents are Kathryn and Andrew Catanzaro, and she has two older sisters, Jessica and Cheryl. What is Kacy Catanzaro known for? She gained prominence as an obstacle racer on the reality TV show American Ninja Warrior and is currently a WWE superstar. Did Kacy Catanzaro change her name? She uses the ring name Katana Chance in professional wrestling. Is Kacy Catanzaro dating someone? Yes. The wrestler is dating fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda. Their relationship reportedly began in 2023. How tall is Kacy Catanzaro? Her height is approximately 5 feet (152 centimetres).

Kacy Catanzaro’s parents have played an important role in supporting her career ambitions from childhood. She shares a tight bond with her two older siblings, who are rarely seen in public. Kacy Catanzaro thrives as a professional wrestler in WWE and is in a relationship with fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda.

