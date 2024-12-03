Who were Johnny Galecki's girlfriends before his marriage to Morgan Galecki?

Johnny Galecki is a Belgian-born American actor best known for his roles as Leonard Hofstadter on the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory and David Healy on Roseanne. Besides his successful acting career, his love life is intriguing. Explore Johnny Galecki's girlfriend history to uncover details about his past relationships and dating life.

Johnny Galecki at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee (L). Johnny Galecki at SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R). Photo: Robin Marchant, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Galecki was born on 30 April 1975 in Bree, Limburg, Belgium. He has been in the entertainment industry for over thirty years and boasts over 50 acting credits. He has also won numerous accolades, including a Satellite Award, six Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

Profile summary

Full name John Mark Galecki Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Bree, Limburg, Belgium Current residence Nashville, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Lou Galecki Father Richard Galecki Marital status Married Siblings Nick, Allison Wife Morgan Galecki Children Oona Evelena, Avery Profession Actor Net worth $100 million Instagram @sanctionedjohnnygalecki

Who is Johnny Galecki's wife?

The American actor has been married to Morgan Galecki for a while now. In the March 2024 cover story for Architectural Digest, Johnny confirmed he quietly tied the knot with Morgan Galecki. However, never revealed when they married. Morgan made her first appearance on Johnny's social media in January 2023.

The actor shared photos on Instagram while visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando. Since then, the couple has kept much of their relationship private but revealed in early 2024 that they welcomed a daughter, Oona Evelena.

Before marrying Morgan Galecki, Johnny Galecki had several high-profile relationships. He most notably dated his Big Bang Theory co-stars, Kaley Cuoco and Alaina Meyer. Galecki has generally kept his romantic life discreet, but these relationships gained attention due to his public profile. Here is a list of Johnny Galecki's girlfriends.

1. Alaina Meyer (2018–2020)

Actor Johnny Galecki (L) and Model Alaina Meyer (R) at the 26th annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 10 May 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Alaina Meyer is an American model and social media influencer best known for sharing her modelling and lifestyle shots on Instagram. Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer sparked dating rumours in August 2018 after they were spotted together at Tahiti Beach in the Bahamas.

The former partners made their relationship public in September 2018 and later made their awards show debut at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. In May 2019, they announced that they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy named Avery, who was born in December 2019.

The Big Bang Theory actor announced Avery's arrival via an Instagram post with a photo of the newborn's hands. He captioned the photo:

With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support.

However, by November 2020, they confirmed they had parted ways but were committed to co-parenting their son.

2. Kelli Garner (2011–2014)

Kelli Garner at SAG Foundation Actors Center on 19 June 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Source: Getty Images

Kelli Garner is an American actress best known for her roles in Thumbsucker (2005), The Aviator (2004), Lars and the Real Girl (2007) and Pan Am (2011). Johnny Galecki and Kelli Garner were in a relationship for over two years, from around 2011 to their breakup in 2014. The two first went public with their romance in early 2012 after months of dating privately.

Despite their public appearances, they maintained a relatively low-key relationship. They were once spotted vacationing together in Mexico early in 2014 and attended the wedding of Galecki's former Big Bang Theory co-star, Kaley Cuoco. However, in August 2014, the couple split amicably.

3. Kaley Cuoco (2008–2010)

Kaley Cuoco during Kaley Cuoco In Conversation "Based on a True Story" at 92NY on 22 November 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Kaley Christine Cuoco is an American actress best recognised for starring in 8 Simple Rules, The Big Bang Theory, and The Flight Attendant. Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, who played the couple Penny and Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, dated in real life from 2008 to 2010.

The two first met in 2007 on the set of The Big Bang Theory, where they developed a romance offscreen and started dating. They kept their relationship a secret at the time for the sake of the show. In 2010, Kaley opened up about their secret relationship in an interview with CBS Watch! magazine. She said:

It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it. It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together. We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn't want anything to ruin that. ... We knew how to keep it deep inside and never bring it on that set, ever.

Although they broke up in real life, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's characters on The Big Bang Theory continued dating, marrying in the season 9 premiere. The two have also maintained a close bond. On 3 October 2022, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Galecki talked about their close bond despite the breakup. He said:

I adore the friends that we are. I think I might value my relationship with her more than any other previous relationship or relationship afterwards. We just have such a bond that I appreciate so much. And I think that's part of our great friendship.

4. Ari Graynor (2006)

Ari Graynor at Apple TV+'s "Surface" New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on 25 July 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Ariel Geltman Graynor is an American actress best known for her roles in various TV series and films such as I'm Dying Up Here, The Sopranos, Fringe, Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, The Sitter and For a Good Time.

Johnny and Ari Graynor were briefly linked romantically in 2006. The two kept their relationship under wraps, ending in the same year.

5. Laura Harris (1996–1998)

Actress Laura Harris at the ABC Upfront presentation at Lincoln Center on 15 May 2007 in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

Laura Harris is a Canadian actress known for her roles in The Faculty, Dead Like Me, Severance, and 24. She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on 20 November 1976. Johnny Galecki and Laura Harris were in a relationship from 1996 to 1998.

The two actors reportedly began dating after working together on several projects, including Murder at My Door. At the time of their relationship, both Johnny and Laura were in their early twenties, with Laura being 19 and Johnny 20. Their relationship lasted for two years before they eventually separated in 1998.

6. Sara Gilbert (1992–1993)

Sara Gilbert at the Build Series to discuss "The Conners" at Build Studio on 18 September 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Sara Gilbert is an American actress best known for her role in Roseanne and its spin-off, The Conners. She is also the creator and former co-host of the CBS daytime talk show The Talk. Sara and Johnny were in a relationship from 1992 to 1993. The two met on the set of the hit sitcom Roseanne, where they played on-screen couple David and Darlene.

Their relationship lasted two years, during which Sara realised she was attracted to women. On 13 September 2013, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sarah opened up about how she became gay while dating Johnny. She said:

I thought he was super cute and I had a total crush on him, and we started dating and he would come over and we would, like, make out. And then I would start to get depressed.....eventually told him I thought it was about my sexuality, and he was super sweet about it.

The Hollywood star has also been romantically linked to several other women in the entertainment sector. He was rumoured to have dated actress Kelsey Harper (2007), Ariella Nicole (2015), British singer Katie Waissel (2014) and Laura F. (2010–2011).

FAQs

Who is Johnny Galecki? He is an American actor who gained prominence for his roles as Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory and as David Healy on the hit sitcom Roseanne. Where is Johnny Galecki from? He was born in Bree, Limburg, Belgium. What is Johnny Galecki's age? The Hollywood actor is 49 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 April 1975. Who are Johhny Galecki's parents? His parents are Mary Lou Galecki and Richard Galecki. Who is Johnny Galecki's wife? The Belgian-born is married to Morgan Galecki. Who has Johhny Galecki dated? Johnny Galecki has dated several notable women, including Kaley Cuoco and Alaina Meyer, with whom he shares a son. What is Johnny Galecki's height? He is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Johnny Galecki's net worth? The entertainer has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Johnny Galecki's girlfriends included several notable figures before his marriage to Morgan Galecki. He dated his Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco and model Alaina Meyer, with whom he shares a son. He has also been linked to actresses like Laura Harris and Kelsey Harper.

