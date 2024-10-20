Is Tony Danza married now? His wives and girlfriends revealed

Tony Danza is an American actor and a former professional boxer. His 1978 appearances in Taxi and Fast Lane Blues thrust the middleweight boxer into stardom, which he has maintained to this day. His blinding success on the big screen has fans curious about his family and love life. Is Tony Danza married now, and who has he dated in the past?

Tony attends the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan (L). The actor arrives at Build Studios in New York City (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy/STARZ, James Devaney/GC Images (modified by author)

Dangerous Tony Danza is a former athlete turned entertainer who has wowed global audiences for over two decades. Recent revelations in fellow actor John Stamos's memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, raised questions about his dating history, particularly regarding claims of stealing girlfriends. Find the answer to the question, is Tony Danza married, and how many kids does he have?

Profile summary

Full name Anthony Salvatore Iadanza Nickname Dangerous Tony Danza, Brooklyn Tony Danza, The Brooklyn Brawler, The Brooklyn Bomber Date of birth 21 April 1951 Age 73 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Catholic Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kilograms 79 Weight in pounds 175 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Father Matty Iadanza Mother Anne Cammisa Dance Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 4 Grandchildren 1 High school Malverne Senior High School College University of Dubuque Profession Actor, author, TV host, producer, retired professional boxer Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

Is Tony Danza married now?

The American actor is not married. However, he has been married twice to Rhonda Yeoman and Tracy Robinson. The unions bore him four children. Have an in-depth look at his past marriages.

Top five facts about Tony Danza. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images (modified by author)

1. Rhonda Yeoman

Tony Danza's first wife is Rhonda Yeoman. He met Yeoman while studying at the University of Dubuque in Iowa. The couple married in 1970, two years before his graduation.

The retired professional boxer welcomed his first child with Rhonda, Marc Anthony, on 29 January 1971 at the age of 19. Three years following their firstborn son's birth in 1974, the couple got divorced.

Following a reconciliation, their daughter, Gina, was born in 1983. However, their reunion was short-lived, and they finally separated in 1985.

2. Tracy Robinson

Tony and Tracy Robinson pose during Comic Relief on 29 March 1986 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection.

Tony's second wife, Tracy Robinson, is a Hollywood entertainer best known for her acting roles in School Daze and for producing Tupac Shakur: Thug Angel, 2Pac feat, K-Ci & JoJo: How Do U Want It? and Tupac Vs.

The celebrity couple married on 28 June 1986. A year later, on 8 May 1987, they had their firstborn daughter, Katherine. On 24 November 1992, Tony's third child, Emily 'Emmie', was born. After two decades, the couple got divorced on 6 February 2013.

Tony Danza's former girlfriends

It remains unclear whether he is dating as of 2024. However, he has been romantically linked with four other ladies. Learn more about Tony Danza's relationships below.

1. Marilu Henner

Tony and Marilu Henner attend The Price Broadway opening night at the American Airlines Theatre on 16 March 2017 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy.

Marilu and her co-star Tony dated between 1978 and 1983 while filming the show Taxi. The long-time colleagues have maintained a friendly relationship even after their separation. In an interview with People, Henner, who he described as his first Hollywood girlfriend, said;

We talk all the time. Sometimes, when a relationship ends, it is hard not to look back and think, 'I would like to stay close.' I never stopped caring about the people I once loved.

2. Karen Anne Carpenter

Tony Danza attends the Annual Charity Day at GFI Securities in 2018 (L). Karen Carpenter poses for a portrait in 1981 (R). Photo: Paul Zimmerman/Cantor Fitzgerald, Harry Langdon.

Karen Carpenter is an American singer behind hits such as Close to You, Top of the World, Yesterday Once More, and I Need to Be in Love. The classical and pop musician dated Danza for a short period.

Their brief relationship likely occurred before her marriage to real estate developer Thomas James Burris on 31 August 1980. However, the details of their romance still remain unknown.

3. Teri Copley

Tony attends the 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards (L). Teri Copley arrives at the 23rd Annual MovieGuide Awards (R). Photo: Michael Kovac/AARP, Oliver Walker (modified by author)

In 2023, reports of Teri Copley and Tony Danza's relationship raised controversy about the actor. In his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, American actor John Stamos accused Tony of stealing his girlfriend after he caught the two together in bed. The affair reportedly occurred in the 1980s.

While he has not defended himself against the accusations, Teri has spoken out about the issue, sharing her side of the story in a 19-minute YouTube video. In the tell-all video, she said:

I met John Stamos while I was doing, We Got It Made. Prior to meeting John, I had dated Tony Danza for about a year and a half.

While denying the claims of cheating, she further explained that Stamos' mother had confessed her son's true intentions did not include marriage, a confession that would play a role in the decay of their relationship.

I was still with the subtext or the sound in my head that John does not love you. He has no intention of ever marrying you, so I would leave, and I would tell him I am not going to see you anymore. I would leave, and then after he dated Abdul, we got back together again, but then there was no commitment there.

4. Andrea Micelucci

According to Who Dates Who? and FamousFix, the retired professional boxer behind The Tony Danza Show reportedly dated Andrea Micelucci in 2008. He has not publicly confirmed or denied the relationship allegations.

Fast facts about Tony Danza

What is Tony Danza most famous for? The American actor became famous following his roles in the 1978 ABC TV sitcom, Taxi and the 1984 comedy series Who's the Boss? What is Tony Danza's age? At the time of writing, the Tacoma FD star is 73 years old, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. Where is Tony Danza today? Since 2017, the American entertainer has been holding live shows such as Tony Danza: Standards & Stories. Who were Tony Danza's wives? The Blue Bloods actor was married to Rhonda Yeoman and, later, Tracy Robinson. Who is Tony Danza married to now? He is not married at the time of writing. How did Tony Danza meet his wife, Rhonda Yeoman? The Hollywood actor met his first wife while studying at the University of University of Dubuque. What is Rhonda Yeoman's age? Details of Yeoman's birth date and age are yet to be revealed to the public.

Fans may be unsatisfied with answers to the long-held question, 'Is Tony Danza married now?' The actor who draws a considerable audience in Hollywood has been an eligible bachelor for most of his time in the limelight. He has been married to Rhonda Yeoman and Tracy Robinson. The unions bore him four children Marc Anthony, Gina, Katherine and Emily.

