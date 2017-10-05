Global site navigation

Local editions

Meet Izaak Theo Adu-Watts: soul singer Sade Adu's only child
Celebrity biographies

Meet Izaak Theo Adu-Watts: soul singer Sade Adu's only child

by  Cyprine Apindi Adrianna Simwa

Sade Adu, whose full name is Helen Folasade Adu, is a Nigerian-British singer. She is the lead singer of her self-titled band. She is also a mother of one child called Izaak Theo Adu, who released the song Babyfather in 2010.

Izaak Theo Adu in denim outfits
The model and artist is pictured in denim outfits. Photo: @izaaktheo (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Numerous people are curious about the life of Izaak Theo Adu because he was known by another name in the past. Discover what prompted his name change and more about him.

Profile summary

Full nameIzaak Theo Adu-Watts
GenderTransgender Male
Date of birth21st July 1996
Age27 years (as of 2023)
Place of birthLondon, Great Britain
Current residenceFresno, California, United States of America
NationalityBritish
EthnicityBlack (Jamaican-Nigerian)
Zodiac signCancer
Religion Christianity
Height6ft 2 in (188 cm)
Weight172lb (78 kg)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusMarried
SpouseEmily Margaret Shakeshaft
FatherBob Morgan
MotherHelen Folasade Adu (Sade Adu)
EducationGreendale High School
ProfessionModel and artist
Izaak Theo Adu's Instagram@izaaktheo

Read also

"I was prepared to die": Tems shares with Kendrick Lamar why she ditched Afrobeat for R&B

Who is Izaak Theo Adu?

Izaak Theo Adu is a talented model and artist. He is best known as the only child of soul singer Helen Folasade Adu, commonly known as Sade.

How old is Izaak Theo Adu?

Model Izaak Theo Adu is 27 years old as of 2023. He was born on 21st July 1996, and his Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Izaak Theo Adu from?

The model was born in London, Great Britain, and his nationality is British. He is now based in Fresno, California, United States of America.

Who are Izaak Theo Adu's parents?

Izaak Theo Adu's father is Bob Morgan. Morgan is a Jamaican music producer.

Is Izaak Sade's son? Yes, the model and artist is the singer's only child. Sade is a Nigerian-born British singer who is often recognised as an influence on contemporary music.

Read also

"You're too old for him": Woman chased away by her 22-year-old lover's family after she bought him land

How many children does Sade Adu have?

The singer has one biological child, Izaak Theo Adu. His ethnicity is Jamaican-Nigerian. She also has a stepson from her relationship with Ian Watts, a former Royal Marine.

Not much is known about Sade's kids because she seldom takes interviews about her personal life. In recent years, more about Izaak has become public, especially since coming out.

Who was Izaak Theo Adu before transitioning?

The model and artist came out as a transgender man on National Coming Out Day in 2016.

Educational background

The artist went to Greendale High School. He has yet to reveal more details about his education.

Career

Sade's son is a model and artist. He posts pictures of his work on social media and is signed with Next Models, a global modelling agency.

Who is Sade's son married to?

Emily Margaret Shakeshaft is Izaak Theo Adu's wife. Emily has been supportive of her spouse throughout his transition journey.

Read also

Nkem Owoh breaks silence following 24-year-old daughter's death: "I am feeling an acute sense of loss"

She is a hairstylist who first met him after messaging him on Instagram about his transition journey.

The two wedded on 16th April 2021 on a beach in Hawaii after getting engaged in May 2020. They wore traditional Hawaiian floral garlands on their big day.

Gender transition journey

Growing up, Mickailia was diagnosed with gender dysmorphia. He later decided to undergo a gender transition.

She underwent multiple gender transition procedures and surgeries with the support of his mother and Emily Margaret Shakeshaft.

The journey was not easy. Once he became Izaak, he constantly fought with himself and the world to accept him. The journey was painful and wholly exhausting, but he eventually got through it.

How tall is Sade's son?

Izaak Theo Adu's height is 6ft 2 in or 188 cm, and he weighs about 172lb or 78 kg. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Read also

Tonto Dikeh tries to get singer Solid Star’s family after they revealed his mental illness: “Life's too scary”

Trivia

  • He is an animal lover and is particularly fond of parrots, dogs, and cats.
  • Shivum Sharma is his favourite disc jockey.
  • He enjoys travelling and spending time outdoors with his loved ones.
  • He tattooed his initials on Emily's ring finger to mark the couple's engagement.

Izaak Theo Adu is singer Sade's only child. He is a trans model and artist who has shared his gender transition journey online.

Legit.ng recently published Violet Summers' biography. Summers is a fashion model and social media personality from the United States of America.

She became famous for sharing fashion and modelling-related content on IG. She appeared in the 2017 documentary Oz Comic Con The Movie.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel