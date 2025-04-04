A Nigerian lady has shared her frustrating experience on the X app after sending N55,200 to a wrong Opay account

In her tweet, she shared what the receiver told her over the phone after calling to inform her of the costly mistake she had made

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to shared their opinions and suggestions

A Nigerian lady took to social media to express her pain after transferring money to the wrong recipient.

The unfortunate incident happened when she sent the funds to an incorrect OPay account.

Lady reacts as recipient asks for share of money mistakenly transferred to her

Source: Twitter

Lady laments after sending N55,200 to wrong account

The lady, identified by her X handle @motundeee, recounted her ordeal on the social media platform.

She explained that after realising her mistake, she contacted the recipient, a stranger, to rectify the situation.

However, she was taken aback by the response of the recipient who asked about how much she wanted to give her from the transferred amount.

In her words:

"I sent 55,200 to a wrong account ( OPay) I haven’t met her before. I called her line, she said how much do I want to give her from there. Nigerians! What she did was bad. It’s not a normal character. I sha gave her 5200. And the money has been with her since Saturday btw. I was able to collect it back on Tuesday I think."

Lady posts experience after sending N55,200 to wrong account

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady shares experience with stranger

The lady's tweet sparked reactions from Nigerians with many sharing their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Some expressed sympathy for the lady's plight, while others condemned the recipient's behaviour.

Fadeelah said:

"Nawawo people and entitlement, sometime last month around 11pm money dropped into my opay account from a name I didn’t know, so I just let it be by morning to see if anyone would indicate sending and no one did so I realised it’s definitely a mistake from the sender. I entered the opay app and on the credit alert details there was a place one could directly resend the money back to who sent it and I just sent it back. Ano fit chop money wey no be my own."

Edafe Emmanuel said:

"You were even lucky it was transferred to you. Mine the guy refused to answer call I had to notify my bank and they reached out to the bank operations of the person that got the transfer. It took 6 weeks with court order before part was recovered."

Ugly boy Gram H wrote:

"She is actually a good Nigerian,when it happened to me the woman kept saying she can't make transfer she have to go to pos lol mind you this was an opay to opay account for weeks and months had to let it go."

Philaw2 said:

"I sent to a wrong Palmpay account too from FCMB but I was lucky the guy in Ogun state said it's not his money and transferred back even when I offered him some money he declined the offer."

George Omale 2 reacted:

"Consider it as transaction charges. Better thank God that she sent it back. Some wicked people will just cruise with it."

Selimat Yunus added:

"You were even lucky she gave you back the money what if she didn't."

Dannie said:

"That's bad. But thank God she even asked you to give her something. She still get fear of God. Some immediately they hear your voice them go block your number."

Gustavo added:

"Opay needs to do something about this thing I sent money to someone else account they had to talk to the person to refund and the idiot didn't want to, they later called me back to file a court case."

See the post below:

Lady mistakenly sends message to wrong account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman shared what happened after she mistakenly sent money to someone’s Opay account.

She narrated how she missed a number while trying to pay a delivery man and called the person for a refund.

Source: Legit.ng