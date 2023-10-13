Streamer Sommerset’s age, birthday, boyfriend, net worth

Sommerset is a prominent American Twitch streamer, YouTuber and social media influencer. She rose to fame for her Twitch gameplay and has established a large fan base. She is also recognised as the first female to score 100k Arena points in a Fortnite game. Do you know Sommerset's age? Learn more about her.

Kayla posing for a photo, smiling and in a black top (L) and in a beige top and jeans (R). Photo: @sommerset_ig on Instagram (modified by author)

Sommerset made her gaming debut in 2019 and has since become one of Twitch's most popular streamers. In addition, she has amassed a considerable fan base on Twitch and other social media platforms. Additionally, she is a former Luminosity Gaming member.

Sommerset's profile summary and bio

Real name Kayla Nickname Sommerset Gender Female Date of birth 9 August 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Katie Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Clix Profession Twitch streamer, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $500,000 Twitch @sommerset

What is Sommerset's age?

Sommerset is 20 years old as of 2023. The streamer was born on 9 August 2003. Her zodiac sign is Leo. She was born Kayla in the United States and raised alongside her two siblings, Addie and Jake. Her mother, Katie, is also a Fortnite player.

Career

Kayla posing for a photo in a navy blue T-shirt with the name Luminosity (L) and in a black hoodie (R). Photo: @sommerset_ig on Instagram (modified by author)

Streamer Sommerset began her gaming career in 2019 when she created her Twitch account. She mostly played Fortnite and Valorant initially and quickly became one of the most famous Fortnite streamers of the game. She also plays Apex Legends and Among Us.

With the help of her boyfriend, Clix, she received much recognition within the Fortnite community. On 19 October 2019, Kayla received a Twitch partnership, and on 19 October 2019, she became a member of Luminosity Gaming's content. Her skills in gaming have made her garner a Twitch following of 1.7 million people.

The social media sensation is active on Instagram, with 171 thousand followers as of this writing. She is also on TikTok with a substantial following of over 299 thousand followers.

The Twitch streamer created her self-titled YouTube channel on 5 June 2019. The channel has 376 thousand subscribers and over 37 million as of writing. She uploads vlogs and gaming videos on the channel. Additionally, she has an X (Twitter) account with 263 thousand followers.

What is Sommerset's net worth?

The YouTuber's net worth is alleged to be $500,000. Her primary source of income is from her gaming career and brand promotions.

Who is Sommerset's boyfriend?

The online gamer is dating a fellow Fortnite player, Clix. They are alleged to have started dating in October 2022. The two have been speculated to have been in a romantic relationship long before revealing in February 2023. They have been streaming games together for a long time.

FAQs

Who is Sommerset? She is an American Twitch streamer, YouTube star, and social media personality. What is Sommerset's real name? Her real name is Kayla. When is Sommerset's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 9 August. She is 20 years old as of 2023, having been born in 2003. How old is Sommerset? She is 20 years old as of 2023. Who is Sommerset's mom? The social media sensation's mother is Katie. Who is Sommerset's boyfriend? Her boyfriend is Clix. What is Sommerset's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000.

Sommerset is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and social media influencer. Sommerset's age is 20 years old as of 2023, as she was born on 9 August 2003. Her gaming content has attracted a massive following across her social media pages.

