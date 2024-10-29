Who is Jess Bush's partner? Her dating history and biography

Jess Bush is an Australian actor, model, reality television personality, and visual artist. She is widely recognised for her role as Nurse Christine Chapel in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV series. Questions about her love life are emerging as fans want to know her dating life. Who is Jess Bush's partner?

Jess Bush is known for her visual art exhibitions, showcasing her creativity beyond acting. Her career began in modelling, notably appearing on Australia’s Next Top Model before she transitioned to acting and the visual arts.

Profile summary

Full name Jess Bush Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1992 Age 32 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Keperra, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-27-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-69-84 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Profession Actress, model, visual artist, reality TV star Net worth $2 million Instagram @onejessa

Who is Jess Bush’s partner?

As of 2024, Jess Bush is presumably single. Unlike many celebrities, there is no public record of her past relationships. However, on 25 September 2019, she shared her most difficult breakup experience with her followers on an Instagram post that read:

Real talk this six pack was courtesy of a break up that had me cry joggin for an hour a day to keep my anxiety at bay about a year ago. It was a time of simultaneous real hard heart break and joyous career successes, all wrapped up in the cuddles of beautiful people. You can be broken and shining at the same time ja feel?

What is Jess Bush’s age?

Bush is 32 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 March 1992 in Keperra, Queensland, a suburb of Brisbane, Australia. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What has Jess Bush played in?

Jess Bush made her television debut on Australia's Next Top Model before transitioning to acting. The Australian actress gained recognition through her Playing for Keeps and Home and Away roles. In the early 2020s, she was close to quitting acting before securing a significant role in a Star Trek spin-off series.

According to her IMDb profile, she has been featured in other prominent films and TV series as highlighted below.

Film/TV show Role Year Home and Away Jess Kearney 2017 Secret Daughter Photographer 2017 Skinford: Chapter Two Helen 2018 Les Norton Betty 2019 Playing for Keeps Kendall Pereira 2019 Halifax: Retribution Bella Ray 2020

Jess Bush’s breakthrough role

Jess Bush's most notable role is in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, where she portrays Christine Chapel. She shares significant screen time with Ethan Peck, who plays Spock in this series. Their characters' evolving relationship, especially in Season 2, balances humour and emotional depth.

In a CBR YouTube interview, Jess Bush and Ethan Peck discussed their chemistry on set. Bush praised Peck’s comedic portrayal of Spock, particularly in Episode 5, saying,

You (Ethan Peck) in Episode 5? Hilarious! You kicked it out of the park. It's so funny in a way that is so endearing. It's perfect and very funny.

Ethan Peck responded by highlighting the fun of working in an action-packed series, emphasising how he enjoyed exploring Spock's more humorous moments.

It's so fun! I love action, I love to do action myself so much, I’m very energetic, and I often struggle to know where to put that. [laughs] When I found out what we were doing, I was so pumped, also just to investigate that side of Chapel and what would push her to that point mentally and emotionally. She’s a healer and is down to support people, that’s her jam, but in this episode, she gets violent.

Jess Bush’s visual arts career

Besides acting, Jess has harboured a passion for visual arts from an early age. She started selling her work professionally at the age of 19. Her artwork has been showcased in Strange New Worlds as a jewellery designer.

What is Jess Bush’s net worth?

According to TheThings, Jess Bush’s net worth is $2 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an actress, model, and visual artist. Her standout role as Christine Chapel in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds significantly contributes to her earnings.

What is Jess Bush’s height?

The Australian actress is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Jess Bush? She is a multi-talented Australian model, actress, and visual artist. Is Jess Bush married? As of 2024, Jess is unmarried. She keeps her personal life private, with no public records of current or past romantic relationships. What is Jess Bush's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. What is Jess Bush’s height? Jess Bush is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Who plays the nurse in Strange New Worlds? Jess Bush plays Nurse Christine Chapel in the Sci-fi TV show. What is Jess Bush’s age? She is 32 years old as of 2024, having been born on 26 March 1992.

The topic of Jess Bush's partner has been a source of curiosity for her growing fanbase. Despite being in the public eye due to her rising career, Jess has kept her romantic life private. Fans continue to speculate, but as of 2024, Jess Bush is presumably single.

