Is Warren Zeiders single? The singer's relationships and background explored

Warren Zeiders is an American country singer-songwriter. His hit tracks, including Pretty Little Poison, have captivated country music fans worldwide. While his musical journey and success are well-documented, much of his personal life remains under wraps. Is Warren Zeiders single?

Warren Zeiders in a black cowboy hat and a black shirt (L). The singer on a hike outdoors (R).

Before becoming a country music sensation, Warren Zeiders was a promising collegiate lacrosse player. His hit Pretty Little Poison not only topped the charts but also earned him the CMT Award for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year.

Profile summary

Full name Warren Zeiders Gender Male Date of birth 22 October 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Hershey, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Hershey, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown College Frostburg State University Profession Singer-songwriter Instagram @warrenzeiders Facebook @WarrenZeidersMusic TikTok @warrenzeiders

Is Warren Zeiders single?

Warren Zeiders has not publicly confirmed his relationship status. However, on 18 March 2024, he shared on Facebook that he is a , leading fans to speculate that he might be in a committed relationship.

Where is Warren Zeiders from?

Warren Zeiders hails from Hershey, Pennsylvania, United States. His father is an insurance salesman and CFO. The singer occasionally credits his father and family for their unwavering support, which shaped his musical journey. Warren attended Frostburg State University in Maryland, where he studied business and played lacrosse.

How old is Warren Zeiders?

Warren Zeiders is 26 years old as of November 2024. He was born on 22 October 1999. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Top-5 facts about Warren Zeiders.

Warren Zeiders’ early exposure to music came from singing hymns in church. Although music was not a significant part of his upbringing, he developed a passion for it in his youth.

Warren initially pursued a collegiate lacrosse career while studying marketing. In the Recording Academy, the artist shared that athletics was his initial passion, and he had not considered a music career.

I think a lot of people forget I was an athlete my whole life. I was playing lacrosse for 12 years. That was my livelihood, that was my passion, that was everything to me. I love music, and I love what I get to do, but music wasn't a lifetime goal when I was a little kid. It wasn't until COVID hit that I started posting videos on social media, and things started to snowball.

After a sports injury and the COVID-19 pandemic shifted his career path, he returned home and posted acoustic covers on social media. This success motivated him to invest in recording equipment, leading to bedroom sessions that attracted a large following and a management deal with Underscore Works.

Warren’s debut album

Warren gained prominence with his 2021 viral hit Ride the Lightning. The song climbed to number 30 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. His breakout success led to a contract with Warner Music, which released his debut EP, 717 Tapes (2022) and the full-length album Pretty Little Poison (2023). The latter debuted at number 12 on the Billboard Country Charts.

In the aforementioned Recording Academy interview, Warren shared that he recorded Pretty Little Poison over 100 times, feeling frustrated and disconnected from his performance at one point. The song spent 34 weeks climbing the charts, eventually reaching No. 1. The singer celebrated the milestone while on the road with his father:

The night it officially went No. 1, I had my dad out on the road...We were playing (pool) at a place called Emo's in Austin, Texas. I vividly remember popping off a bottle of champagne after the show…[And] my momma surprised me when I got home that weekend. She made me breakfast and had number one balloons and everything.

In 2024, the singer won the CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” for his chart-topping hit Pretty Little Poison. It was his first nomination and first win at the CMT Awards. He is among the new country musicians making waves in the musical industry. The country singer has released other notable tracks highlighted below:

Ride the Lightning

Dark Night

Heartbreaker

Betrayal

You For A Reason

Tell Me Like It Is

Up to No Good

Ride It Hard

On the Run

What is Warren Zeiders’ net worth?

Warren’s net worth remains unknown. However, his revenue for 2024 is allegedly $724K, according to Popnable. His primary source of income is his musical career. Below are his approximate monthly earnings for late 2024 as per the source:

October 2024: $2.4K–$3.2K

September 2024: $2.2K–$2.9K

August 2024: $2.3K–$3K

FAQs

Who is Warren Zeiders? He is an American country singer-songwriter known for his hit songs and viral acoustic performances. Who is Warren Zeiders’ wife? The singer has not disclosed having a wife and keeps his relationship status private. What is Warren Zeiders’ age? He was born on 22 October 1999 and is 26 years old as of November 2024. Where is Warren Zeiders from? The singer is from Hershey, Pennsylvania, United States. What is Warren Zeiders’ net worth? While his net worth is unclear, his estimated revenue for 2024 is $724,000. What is Warren Zeiders’ height? Warren stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall.

Is Warren Zeiders single? The American country singer has not publicly confirmed his relationship status. Despite hinting that he is a “love one woman kind of guy,” he has not disclosed whether he is dating.

