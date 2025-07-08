JAMB has listed three mandatory steps UTME candidates must follow to be included on the National Matriculation List

The steps include accepting admission within the set timeline and printing both the original result slip and admission letter

The move comes after over 4,000 graduates, including a orphaned graduate Basola Jamiu Owodunni, were barred from NYSC due to an alleged unverified or improperly processed admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has outlined three critical steps candidates must fulfil to be included in the National Matriculation List.

The announcement, made during its 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, follows mounting concerns over admission irregularities that recently affected thousands of graduates across the country.

JAMB has reiterated that any admission processed outside the CAPS system is invalid. Photo: JAMB

Source: Twitter

According to the new directive, candidates must accept their admission offer within the stipulated period, print their original JAMB result slip and print their original JAMB admission letter.

These measures, JAMB says, are meant to safeguard the integrity of the clearance process and ensure only legitimately admitted students are listed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other statutory recognitions.

Over 4000 graduates denied access to portal

The clarification comes on the heels of a national outcry involving over 4,000 graduates who were reportedly blocked from accessing their JAMB portals, many of whom were denied NYSC mobilization.

Among the most high-profile cases was that of Basola Jamiu Owodunni, an orphan who graduated with a 4.41 CGPA in Civil Engineering from FUTA but was flagged by JAMB as not properly admitted.

Owodunni counters JAMB fraud allegations, saying he sat JAMB and processed his admission through the CAPS system. Photo: X/Alex Onyia

Source: Twitter

Although Owodunni had presented admission letters issued through JAMB's platform, the board initially insisted that his name did not appear on CAPS (Central Admissions Processing System), rendering the admission “fraudulent” under current guidelines.

It took weeks of public advocacy—including interventions from education activist Alex Onyia and human rights campaigners—for the matter to be resolved.

Owodunni and many others in similar situations have now regained access to their JAMB records and are cleared for NYSC.

JAMB, however, maintained that any admission not processed through CAPS remains invalid, regardless of how convincing the supporting documents may appear.

“The fight against backdoor admissions transcends class, background, or personal circumstances,” the board stated.

The newly reiterated requirements are seen as JAMB’s effort to close gaps in its system and prevent future occurrences. Stakeholders are urging candidates and institutions to comply strictly with these standards to avoid unnecessary complications.

JAMB lists states with most UTME malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had disclosed that Anambra and Lagos recorded the most incidents of malpractice during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking at a media briefing over the weekend, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 80 individuals have so far been apprehended for various exam-related offences across the country. Anambra led the list with 14 suspects, closely followed by Lagos with nine.

According to Oloyede, the offences ranged from impersonation and possession of prohibited devices to biometric fraud and collusion with Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng