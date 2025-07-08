JAMB Releases 3 Key Requirements for UTME Candidates to Be Listed on National Matriculation List
- JAMB has listed three mandatory steps UTME candidates must follow to be included on the National Matriculation List
- The steps include accepting admission within the set timeline and printing both the original result slip and admission letter
- The move comes after over 4,000 graduates, including a orphaned graduate Basola Jamiu Owodunni, were barred from NYSC due to an alleged unverified or improperly processed admissions
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has outlined three critical steps candidates must fulfil to be included in the National Matriculation List.
The announcement, made during its 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, follows mounting concerns over admission irregularities that recently affected thousands of graduates across the country.
According to the new directive, candidates must accept their admission offer within the stipulated period, print their original JAMB result slip and print their original JAMB admission letter.
These measures, JAMB says, are meant to safeguard the integrity of the clearance process and ensure only legitimately admitted students are listed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other statutory recognitions.
Over 4000 graduates denied access to portal
The clarification comes on the heels of a national outcry involving over 4,000 graduates who were reportedly blocked from accessing their JAMB portals, many of whom were denied NYSC mobilization.
Among the most high-profile cases was that of Basola Jamiu Owodunni, an orphan who graduated with a 4.41 CGPA in Civil Engineering from FUTA but was flagged by JAMB as not properly admitted.
Although Owodunni had presented admission letters issued through JAMB's platform, the board initially insisted that his name did not appear on CAPS (Central Admissions Processing System), rendering the admission “fraudulent” under current guidelines.
It took weeks of public advocacy—including interventions from education activist Alex Onyia and human rights campaigners—for the matter to be resolved.
Owodunni and many others in similar situations have now regained access to their JAMB records and are cleared for NYSC.
JAMB, however, maintained that any admission not processed through CAPS remains invalid, regardless of how convincing the supporting documents may appear.
“The fight against backdoor admissions transcends class, background, or personal circumstances,” the board stated.
The newly reiterated requirements are seen as JAMB’s effort to close gaps in its system and prevent future occurrences. Stakeholders are urging candidates and institutions to comply strictly with these standards to avoid unnecessary complications.
JAMB lists states with most UTME malpractice
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had disclosed that Anambra and Lagos recorded the most incidents of malpractice during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Speaking at a media briefing over the weekend, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 80 individuals have so far been apprehended for various exam-related offences across the country. Anambra led the list with 14 suspects, closely followed by Lagos with nine.
According to Oloyede, the offences ranged from impersonation and possession of prohibited devices to biometric fraud and collusion with Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng