Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) has announced a fresh recruitment campaign aimed at attracting top-tier talent to its dynamic educational community.

Known for its commitment to academic excellence and fostering future leaders, NTIC is inviting qualified professionals to explore a range of vacancies available across its campuses and head offices.

NTIC stated that it remained committed to creating an inclusive and collaborative workplace for educators and support staff alike. The organisation highlighted its emphasis on professional growth, ongoing learning, and valuing innovation.

A spokesperson said, “We are always on the lookout for dedicated, enthusiastic professionals across a range of roles, including teachers, administrators, technical staff and HR specialists.”

Teaching jobs at Nigerian Tulip International Colleges

Qualified teaching professionals across all subjects and levels were encouraged to apply for positions located at NTIC’s multiple campuses.

The college noted that ideal candidates would demonstrate a strong passion for education, relevant academic qualifications and a commitment to student achievement.

Administrative and support roles now open

In addition to teaching posts, NTIC is hiring administrative and support personnel to ensure smooth operations across both its head office and school campuses. Roles span logistics, communications and general school administration.

NTIC also welcomed applications from experienced Human Resources professionals keen to contribute to fostering a positive work culture and implementing modern talent-management strategies.

The Information Technology department is recruiting technical support staff to strengthen its digital infrastructure and enhance support systems for learning and administration.

Facility and maintenance staff wanted

Vacancies have additionally been listed for facility and maintenance personnel. These professionals will help maintain the school’s physical infrastructure and uphold safety and comfort standards for both staff and students.

Application details and requirements

Applicants must hold a degree or certification relevant to their desired role, along with strong communication and interpersonal skills.

The college added that previous experience in educational settings would be considered an asset for teaching roles, while support staff positions require pertinent professional experience.

To apply, candidates were instructed to submit their CVs via the official NTIC application portal, clearly indicating the role they are pursuing. NTIC requested that all submitted CVs include a photo of the applicant.

