Who are Jenna Ortega’s parents? Meet Edward and Natalie Ortega

Jenna Ortega is a renowned American actress. She is famous for her role as Wednesday in the eponymous TV series. Besides her career, fans have been curious to know more about her family. Who are Jenna Ortega's parents?

Jenna Ortega made her acting debut when she got a role as Aimee Moore in an episode of CSI: NY in 2012. She has been featured in other films and TV shows, including Stuck in the Middle, Scream, and You. Many of her fans are interested to know more about her parents. Get to know more about Edward and Natalie Ortega.

Who is Jenna Ortega?

The actress was born on 27 September 2002 in Coachella Valley, California, United States. She holds an American passport and is a Christian. Her ethnicity is mixed with Mexican and Puerto Rican ancestry. Jenna grew up alongside her five siblings, Mia, Aaliyah, Mariah, Isaac and Markus.

The American actress started her career at the age of nine. Her breakout role was in the film The Fallout. Jenna has had roles in shows like Richie Rich and Elena of Avalor. She received an Imagen Award for Best Young Actor on Television for her role in Stuck in the Middle.

Who are Jenna Ortega's parents?

The actress was born to Edward and Natalie Ortega. She is the fourth born of their six children.

Edward

Edward is Jenna Ortega's father. He is an American national of Mexican descent. Edward is a businessman with an associate degree. He lives with his wife and six kids in La Quinta, California.

Edward has ensured his family maintains Latina traditions. They have piñatas during birthday celebrations and tamales for Christmas. Although he is not impressed by his daughter's fame, he supports her acting career.

Natalie

Jenna Ortega's mom is known as Natalie. She was born in California to Mexican-Puerto Rican parents. She is a nurse by profession and has worked in emergencies such as the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Natalie was instrumental in Jenna's career, and at age 8, she posted a video on Facebook that got her an agent. She is active on Instagram with more than 120K Instagram followers. Her posts are mostly pictures of her kids, including her famous daughter.

Where are Jenna Ortega's parents from?

They are from La Quinta, California. Edward was born in California, but his parents are from Mexico. The actress's mother was born in California to Mexican and Puerto Rican immigrants.

