Who is Ingrid Harbaugh? Meet John William Harbaugh's wife

John Harbaugh is a football coach from the United States of America. He is famous for being the head coach for the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens. He started coaching the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 after working as a defensive backs coach. John Harbaugh won the NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2019. His wife, Ingrid Harbaugh, often garners attention as part of his strong support system. What is her story?

Ingrid Harbaugh gained widespread recognition following her romantic relationship with the American football coach John Harbaugh. She has been supportive of her husband's career since they got married. Ingrid and John Harbaugh have been married since 1991 and have one child. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Full name Ingrid Harbaugh Gender Female Date of birth 6 March 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Newton Square, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband John Harbaugh Children 1 Occupation Philanthropist

Ingrid Harbaugh's biography

John Harbaugh's wife, Ingrid Harbaugh, was born on 6 March 1967 in Newton Square, Pennsylvania, United States of America. How old is Ingrid Harbaugh? She is 57 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

She is an alumna of Western Michigan University.

Why is Ingrid Harbaugh famous?

She is famous as the wife of the John Harbaugh. Her career is not much known about Ingrid Harbaugh's career. However, in The Purple Podcast Chain, with Cassie Calvert, she mentioned that she also loved sports and being active in working out when she was young.

I have always been active. You know, it is just that kind of way my brain has been since I was little. I have always worked out or in cross country, tracks, and softball.

According to her daughter, she motivates her and John to be their best in the field. She ensures everything goes smoothly and is a source of support for her husband.

She definitely motivates both my dad and me. We'll be on the couch, and she will say, 'Why don't we go for a walk?' She pushes and encourages us to be our best…happy and healthy.

Ingrid Harbaugh loves participating in charitable activities. In 2020, the couple donated to the Central Baltimore Partnership to help fund two meals a day for the emergency workers at Baltimore Hospital.

She is the Vice President of the John and Ingrid Family Foundation, located in Owings Mills. The foundation funds scholarships and fellowships and supports religious and education services for wounded veterans.

Her husband started his coaching career in 1998 as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. He won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. In 2023, he led the team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC during the 2023 National Football League season. John Harbaugh was featured in the League's women's line apparel line with his wife in 2011.

How did John and Ingrid Harbaugh meet?

The two met at Western Michigan University, where Ingrid worked at a baseball office. Below is what Ingrid said about their first meeting in the aforementioned podcast.

John and I met at Western Michigan University…I was actually working in the baseball office, and in the building there, all the sports offices are in a huge hallway, and they keep going down the hall one after another, and the football office was at the end of the hall, and took this whole big into the hall…so I was in there, and I saw him walking down the hall, and that is how we met. Then he stuck his head and said hi.

They started dating and had a long-distance relationship because John moved a lot due to his career. They met 14 years later and got married on 12 July 1991.

And then, from there, we had a long-distance relationship. He moved around a lot for college and football…I met up with him again later on and eventually got married.

They have one daughter, Alison. Like her father, Alison is into sports. Alison won the IAAM Character Coin Award. She played three seasons at Notre Dame, where she is currently studying. She plays for the USF Lacrosse, also known as the Bulls.

Are John and Ingrid Harbaugh still together?

The couple is still going strong. During John Harbaugh's 60th Birthday, Ingrid surprised him, and he was showered with warm birthday wishes from friends, family, and colleagues. She wished him a happy birthday with a heart-catching message. Below is what she said in the video.

Happy birthday. When I met you when I was 18, I had no idea what kind of awesome ride we were going to have. And I appreciate you so much. You are my best friend, my confidant, my ally. You got my back. I love you so much, and I hope we have six more birthdays together.

In an interview with iVillage, she revealed that being a football coach's wife is stressful, but the two understand each other. She said that she finds it stressful, especially during the seasons, because they don't see each other more often, but John creates time on Friday nights to be with his family. Below is her response when asked what it is like being a coach's wife.

I think the first one would be stressful, especially during the seasons. It is very stressful…John and I, since we have known each other 26 years we, always signal each other before a game and feel so we did it forever. He blows a kiss, and I blow him a kiss, and he gives a thumbs up, and seriously, this is funny, but if we miss it, we've lost.

Who is Ingrid Harbaugh? She is a celebrity wife who came into the limelight as John Ingrid's wife. Where is Ingrid Harbaugh from? She hails from Newton Square, Pennsylvania, United States of America. How many children do John Harbaugh and Ingrid have? The couple has one daughter, Alison. What is Ingrid Harbaugh's age? She is 57 years old as of 2024, having been born on 6 March 1967. How long have John and Ingrid Harbaugh been married? They have been married for over 33 years (as of 2024), since 12 July 1991. What is Ingrid Harbaugh's nationality? She is American.

Ingrid Harbaugh rose to stardom as the wife of the famous NFL football coach John Harbaugh. She is a strong pillar of support for her husband's career. The two got married in 1991, and they have one child, Alison, an athlete currently playing for USF Lucrosse.

