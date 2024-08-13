Alissa Mahler's biography: Learn more about Michael Knowles' wife

Who is Alissa Mahler? She is an American scholar best known as the wife of Michael J. Knowles. Her husband is a conservative political commentator who hosts The Michael J. Knowles Show and The Book Club. They have been married for nearly six years. What else do you want to know about Michael Knowles' wife?

Alissa Mahler and Michael J. Knowles at a Christmas party (L). The couple attending an event together (R). Photo: @michaeljknowles on Instagram (modified by author)

Alissa Mahler has thrived academically, obtaining a master’s and doctorate in developmental psychology. The scholar has several publications in her field of study. She was not in the limelight until her relationship with political commentator Michael J. Knowles came to the fore. The couple has been together since 2006 and is married with three children.

Profile summary

Full name Alissa Mahler Gender Female Year of birth 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Michael John Knowles Children 3 School Bedford Hills College Yale University, University of Maryland, University of California Profession Researcher

Alissa Mahler Knowles’ biography

Alissa Mahler was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Even though she is a famous personality, she has kept the details of her background private, and it is unknown who her parents or siblings are.

Alissa has excelled in her academic pursuits. She began her educational journey at Bedford Hills Public School and later joined the University of Maryland to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology and history between 2008 and 2012. She also obtained a degree in journalism from Yale University.

She enrolled for a master’s in social ecology at the University of California, Irvine, between 2014 and 2016. She also obtained a PhD in developmental psychology from the same learning institution between 2014 and 2019.

What is Alissa Mahler’s age?

Alissa’s exact date of birth is unknown, but she was reportedly born in 1990. Therefore, the Nashville, Tennessee native is 34 years old as of 2024.

Alissa Mahler’s career

Five facts about Alissa Mahler. Photo: @michaeljknowles on Instagram (modified by author)

Alissa Mahler is a scholar who has dedicated her life to research and education. According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) in 2012 as a research fellow.

She worked at the organisation for two years until 2014, during which time she was the lead recruiter for a longitudinal study of adolescents, young adults, and romantic partners.

In 2014, Alissa became a graduate student researcher at the University of California, Irvine. In this role, she has investigated the long-term effects of juvenile justice system involvement on adolescent developmental outcomes, accounting for contextual, emotional and psychosocial factors.

Since 2016, Alissa has been a graduate research assistant at the University of California, Irvine Center for Psychology and Law. She organises speaking events on psychology and law for students, faculty, and community members and plans networking opportunities.

Alissa has significantly contributed to the body of knowledge in her field. According to Research Gate, the researcher has 12 publications under the Department of Psychology and Social Behaviour.

How did Michael Knowles and Alissa Mahler meet?

Michael Knowles and Alissa Mahler reportedly first met in fifth grade and began dating in high school in 2006. During a YouTube interview with American activist Lila Rose in September 2023, Michael revealed how his relationship with Alissa started, saying:

I think we met in the fifth-grade orchestra. She was from Bedford Village, New York, and I was from Bedford Hills. I was the penultimate chair of the District Orchestra as a violinist. She insists we met in sixth-grade homeroom, which I do remember. Then, she had a crush on me in eighth grade.

After dating for over a decade, the two got engaged on 19 February 2017. They exchanged marriage vows on 3 June 2018 at the Church of St. Michael in New Jersey, United States.

Does Alissa Mahler have kids?

Alissa and her husband have three sons. Michael J. Knowles, Alissa Mahler’s husband, announced the arrival of their oldest son in January 2021 on the PragerU YouTube channel while receiving gifts. He shared on Instagram the birth of their second child on 2 August 2022, and their was born in June 2024.

Alissa Mahler’s height and weight

Michael John Knowles’ wife is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Alissa Mahler

When is Alissa Mahler’s birthday? Her exact date of birth is not yet established, but she was reportedly born in 1990. What is Alissa Mahler's nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. Where does Alissa Mahler come from? She hails from Nashville, Tennessee and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Did Alissa Mahler attend college? She has excelled in her educational journey have studied at Yale University, the University of Maryland, and the University of California, Irvine. What does Alissa Mahler do for a living? She is a graduate student assistant and researcher at the University of California, Irvine. Who is Alissa Mahler’s husband? Her husband is Michael J. Knowles, an American actor, media host, and conservative political commentator. When did Alissa Mahler and Michael J. Knowles get married? The couple tied the knot in June 2018 and has been together since 2006. How many children does Alissa Mahler have? She is a mother of three sons, born in 2021, 2022, and 2024. Is Michael J. Knowles’ wife a doctor? The political commentator announced that Alissa Mahler obtained a PhD in August 2019 and became a doctor. How tall is Alissa Mahler? Michael J. Knowles’ spouse is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Alissa Mahler is an accomplished scholar. She has a PhD in developmental psychology and has published several scholarly materials in the field. The mother of three is married to Michael J. Knowles, a media host and conservative political commentator. The couple has known each other since 2006 and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

