Who is Felix Cipher? The "Hitler" TikToker mystery unravelled

Felix Cipher is a TikToker, author, artist and social media influencer from the United States. He became famous when he posted a video claiming to be the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler. The TikToker displayed controversial behaviour and delusions, leading to his accounts being banned on all platforms. What is his story?

Felix Cipher created his TikTok account in 2021. He posted videos of their pet snakes and daily routines on the account. However, their content took a turn in February 2023 when he posted a video claiming to be Hitler's reincarnation. He is an author who has written two books titled Heroes of MidAria: Heaven's Demons and Angels of Hell.

Profile summary

Full name Felix Cipher Nickname The "Hitler" Gender Transgender Place of birth Highlands Ranch, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Queer Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Siblings 2 Profession Tiktoker, artist, author and social media influencer

Who is Felix Cipher?

The social media personality was born in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, United States. He is an American national of Jewish ethnicity.

What is Felix Cipher's age? The American TikToker has not disclosed his age. His date of birth is unknown.

Career

He is a TikToker, author, and social media influencer. Felix Cipher's TikTok account was started in 2021. He shared videos of his everyday life and his pet snakes. However, he posted a controversial video showing off his new nose ring that looked like a large circle on 6 February 2023 with a text reading:

I made a new nose ring!

He also showed off his outfit, which looked like a grey, tyrannical-style uniform. It had a Third Reich German Aquila pin. The combination of his grey jacket, the nose ring, and the logo made him look like Adolf Hitler.

The Reichsadler was used between 1933 and 1945 in Germany during Hitler's regime. The account was deleted as it was deemed offensive. Although the original video was deleted, many users created duets to show dissatisfaction with the offensive attire.

Notably, The True Adventures account, run by a Holocaust survivor, Gidon Lev and his partner, Julie Gray, made their feelings known. They captioned their duet:

Your cosplay isn't cute. Grow up.

The situation escalated when the TikToker responded through the now-deleted video. He stated:

Haha, it's me! Sorry my men had you in a camp, ol pal, but I'm back for a reason.

The that he was reincarnated and he was Adolf Hitler in his past life. He pointed to the mark on his head, claiming it was the point where the German dictator shot himself on 30 April 1945.

Cipher is also a writer. He has written two books. On 8 March 2021, he published his first book, Heroes of MidAria: Heaven's Demons. His book Angels of Hell was published on 20 April 2023.

What is Felix Cipher's gender?

According to The Daily Utah Chronicle, Cipher is a trans. He also identifies as bisexual on his Instagram page.

Where is Felix Cipher now?

The social media influencer has remained quiet on social media. His TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram accounts were deactivated. However, there is an Instagram account active with his name. It is unclear if it is theirs as it has less than 100 followers.

FAQs

Who is Felix Cipher? He is an American TikToker, social media influencer, and author. What is Felix Cipher's real name? He is known as Felix Cipher. Where is Felix Cipher from? He hails from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, United States. What is Felix Cipher's ethnicity? He is ethnicity is Jewish. What are Felix Cipher's pronouns? Although the digital content creator is transgender, he has never explicitly stated his pronouns. Who does Felix Cipher believe he is? The social media influencer has claimed that he and his mother were Adolf and Klara Hitler reincarnated. What happened to Felix Cipher? His social media accounts have been banned. His videos and comments were deleted, and he disappeared online.

Felix Cipher is a TikToker, author and social media influencer from the United States. He became known after posting a controversial video claiming to be Adolf Hitler's reincarnation. His social media accounts were deleted, and he disappeared online.

