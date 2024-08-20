Who are Jagger Eaton's siblings and parents? Meet the athlete's family

Jagger Eaton is an American professional skateboarder who competes in street and park competitions. Jagger won a bronze medal in the men's street skateboarding event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As he continues to gain fame, many are left wondering who his parents are and whether he has siblings. Find out who Jagger Eaton's siblings and parents are and what they do.

Jagger Eaton after winning during the medal ceremony for the Skateboarding Men's Street Final (L). Eaton competes during the Skateboarding Men's Street Final (R). Photo: Fred Lee (modified by author)

Jagger Eaton is a young professional skateboarder who has won multiple X Games medals in street and park competitions. He has competed in Street League Skateboarding (SLS) events, which feature some of the best skateboarders in the world.

Profile summary

Real name Jagger Jesse Eaton Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 2001 Age 23 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Mesa, Arizona, United States Current residence USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Shelly Schaerer Father Geoff Eaton Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Skateboarder Instagram @jaggereaton

Who is Jagger Eaton?

Jagger Jesse Eaton was born on 21 February 2001 in Mesa, Arizona. He grew up in a family deeply connected to skateboarding; his father, Geoff Eaton, owns the Kids That Rip (KTR) skateboard school in Mesa.

The environment provided Jagger with early and extensive exposure to the sport. He started skateboarding at the age of four. He began competing in amateur skateboarding competitions. At 11, Jagger became the youngest competitor in the history of the X Games, competing in the Big Air event in 2012.

Jagger Eaton represented the United States in skateboarding at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He competed in the men's street skateboarding event and won a bronze medal.

In July 2024, Eaton won the silver medal for the United States in Men's Street Skateboarding at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. His mother posted a touching message to congratulate and thank everyone who supported her son. She wrote:

I have so much gratitude for everyone that has supported Jag on his journey. Some days, it all aligns, and the blood, sweat, tears, sacrifice and pain are worth it. Yesterday was that day. I'm so proud of you, Jag! You manifested it, and nothing was getting in your way. Love you more than words.

In January 2015, Jagger Eaton appeared on episodes of Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. Nickelodeon debuted a reality TV show called Jagger Eaton's Mega Life in September 2016.

Additionally, he participated in a backstage interview with The Miz on the WWE SmackDown episode aired on 13 September.

From (L-R), Jett, Koston and Jagger Eaton. Photo: @jett_eaton on Instagram (modified by author)

Jagger Eaton's siblings and parents

Jagger Eaton was born to Geoff Eaton and Shelly Schaerrer. He has two brothers, Jett and Koston. Here is everything you need to know about the Jagger Eaton's family.

Jagger Eaton's dad

Jagger Eaton's dad is Geoff Eaton. He owns Kids That Rip (KTR), a youth recreational sports centre featuring over 40,000 square feet of indoor skatepark, gymnastics, parkour, and cheer facilities.

Located in Mesa and Chandler, AZ, KTR offers year-round sports camps, programs, lessons, and daily sessions for the public. Geoff Eaton originally established the skatepark for his sons, Jett and Jagger Eaton, and the local community as an alternative to public skateparks.

The team gymnastics division, Desert Devils, was founded by his parents, Patricia and Stormy Eaton, in the 1970s.

Jagger Eaton's mother

His mother, Shelly Schaerer, is a notable figure in gymnastics. She resides in Fountain Hills, Arizona, and was formerly the associate head gymnastics coach at Arizona State and a level 10 judge.

Shelly earned a spot in Utah's Crimson Club Hall of Fame and has been recognised as one of Utah's top 25 all-time female athletes. She is also a co-owner and director of SportsTech International/Desert Devil Gymnastics in Mesa, Arizona.

Shelly earned seven All-American honours and multiple individual awards, including the 1990 Utah Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year. Additionally, she coached sophomore Ashley Kelly to a national championship on the balance beam in 2004.

Jett Eaton (Older brother)

Jett Eaton posing for a photo outside while standing (L) and squatting (R). Photo: @jett_eaton on Instagram (modified by author)

Jett, born on July 24, 1998, in Mesa, Arizona, is Jagger Eaton's older brother and is 26 years old as of 2024. According to his Instagram bio, he is a skateboarder, coach, and videographer.

During his 26th birthday, his mother posted a touching message on her Instagram to celebrate him. The message read:

Happy Birthday, Jetters! I sure got lucky 26 years ago when God gave me you. Thank you for always caring so much about your mom. I'm so proud of you and the man that you are. I love you with my whole heart.

Jett and Jagger started skateboarding under their father's guidance and competed in street, vert, and bowl competitions. Jett has gained television exposure through shows like Disney's Getcha Head in the Game and has participated in events like the Kia World Extreme Games.

In 2012, Jett and Jagger, along with Tom Schaar, were sponsored by DC Shoes as part of the "DC Youth Division" initiative. Transworld Skateboarding magazine's Blair Alley called the brothers "the future of vert skating". Besides skateboarding, Jett is passionate about videography and enjoys travelling.

Koston Eaton (Younger brother)

Koston Eaton, the youngest in the family, was born on 21 March 2008 in the United States. As of 2024, he is 16 years old, with Pisces as his zodiac sign. Following his brothers' footsteps, Koston began skateboarding at four and quickly developed a passion for surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding.

He received his first sponsorship from Termite Skateboards in September 2012. On 28 March 2023, Koston and his older brother, Jett Eaton, competed at Phoenix Am, where Koston Eaton secured third place in the final. He has also appeared in the YouTube video Reverse The Curse, showcasing his skateboarding skills alongside other talented skateboarders.

Koston also endorses various skateboarding brands, including Vans Skateboarding, Spitfire Wheels, Freedom Boardshop, Thunder Trucks, and Bones Bearings.

FAQs

Who is Jagger Eaton? He is an American professional skateboarder who competes in street and park competitions. How old is Jagger Eaton? The skateboarder is 23 years old as of August 2024. He was born on 21 February 2001. Who are Jagger Eaton's siblings? He has two brothers, Jett and Koston, who are also talented skateboarders. Who is Jagger Eaton's mom? His mother is Shelly Schaerrer. She is an artistic gymnast and was a member of the US gymnastics team from 1985 to 1989. Who is Jagger Eaton's dad? His dad is Geoff Eaton. He owns the Kids That Rip (KTR) skateboard school. How old are Jagger Eaton's brothers? As of this writing, Jett is 26, while Koston is 16. How tall is Jagger Eaton? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Jagger Eaton's siblings are Jett Eaton and Koston Eaton. They are all professional skateboarder. Over the years, Jagger has secured sponsorships from major brands in the skateboarding industry. He continues to compete in various national and international skateboarding competitions.

