Alvina Stewart’s biography: who is Anthony Anderson’s wife?

Alvina Stewart is an American celebrity who rose to prominence after her marriage to the popular American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. Her husband has been featured in several films and television shows, including his own short-lived sitcom, All About the Andersons.

Alvina Anderson poses for a portrait at Anthony Anderson's Socially Distant Drive-By 50th Birthday Party in Encino, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Is Alvina Stewart an actress? Little is known about Alvina Stewart's career path because she prefers to remain out of the public eye. Her biography here uncovers critical details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Alvina Stewart

Alvina Stewart Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 18 December 1970

: 18 December 1970 Age: 51 years old (as of 2022)

51 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth : United States

: United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Married

: Married Husband: Anthony Anderson

Alvina Stewart's biography

Lupita Nyong'o, Anthony Anderson, and Alvina Stewart attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli.

Source: Getty Images

Alvina was born in the United States of America. However, there is no information revealing her parents' names or the availability of siblings.

What is Alvina Stewart's age?

Anthony Anderson wife, Alvina, is 51 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1970. She celebrates her birthday on 18 December every year, and her birth sign is Sagittarius.

Alvina Stewart's occupation

Is Alvina Stewart an actress? Even though many media outlets are curious about Alvina Stewart's occupation, she stays out of the limelight and does not reveal what she does for a career. However, Alvina is married to an actor, Anthony Anderson.

Her husband had several one-offs and guest roles on major series, including NYPD Blue and In the House. Currently, he has 97 credits under his name.

What is Alvina Stewart's net worth?

There is no information on Alvina Stewart's net worth. She has kept most of her private life hidden from the public view. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband's net worth is $25 million. He makes his income primarily from his career as an actor.

Anthony Anderson's wife and kids

Alvina, Anthony Anderson, Doris Hancox, Kyra Anderson and Nathan Anderson attend the 49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Who is Anthony Anderson married to? Alvina has been married to popular actor Anthony Anderson since 11 September 1999. The two began dating while in high school. Later on, they got married in a private wedding ceremony with only their close friends and family in attendance.

In September 2015, Anthony Anderson's spouse, Alvina filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. Fortunately, the two rekindled their romance and decided to give their union a fresh start.

They have a daughter named Kyra Anderson, aged 26 and a son, Nathan Anderson, aged 22. Her son, Nathan, is also an actor best known for appearing as Tahj in the Netflix sitcom Richie Rich.

Alvina Stewart is the wife of an American actor, Anthony Anderson, and a mother of two children. She hit the headline in 2015 after filing for divorce from her husband. However, they got together again after sorting out their differences.

Source: Legit.ng