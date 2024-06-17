Norma Gibson's biography: Get to know Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife

Norma Gibson is a celebrity ex-wife who gained prominence following her relationship with Tyrese Gibson. Tyrese is an American actor and singer known for R&B songs such as Better to Know, Weekend Love, and Tearing it Down. He has also been featured in movies such as Four Brothers, Waist Deep, and Fast & Furious.

Tyrese Gibson attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L). Norma and Tyrese Gibson attend EBONY Magazine Pre-Oscar Celebration (R). Photo: Kayla Oaddams, Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Norma Gibson first hit the headlines when she married US entertainer Tyrese in 2007. However, their marriage was short-lived, as they parted ways two years later. The two have been consistently involved in a fierce feud over their child's custody and divorce settlement, among other lawsuits.

Profile summary

Full name Norma Mitchell Gibson Gender Female Date of birth 1 March 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Tyrese Darnell Gibson Children 1

Norma Gibson’s biography

Norma Mitchell Gibson was born in London, England, United Kingdom, and raised by her Israeli mother. She lived in London and pursued her college education until the early 2000s when she quit her studies and moved to the United States.

She is a British-American of mixed ethnicity currently residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

How old is Norma Gibson?

Norma Mitchell Gibson is 43 years old as of 2024. Her date of birth is 1 March 1981, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Norma Gibson and Tyrese’s marriage

Tyrese and Norma Gibson’s romantic relationship began in 2002 when they met in London while Norma was pursuing her college education. Tyrese is a renowned American R&B singer and actor. He is recognised for songs such as Sweet Lady, The Best Man I Can Be, Next Time Around, and Love Transaction. His popular movies and TV series include Fast & Furious, Transformers, and Baby Boy.

After dating for a while, the then-couple decided to move in together, and Norma relocated from London to Los Angeles, California. They lived together briefly, and Norma realised she was pregnant with Tyrese’s child. The two decided to marry, tying the knot in 2007. Despite Tyrese being a famous personality, their marriage was low-key and rarely made headlines.

Five facts about Norma Gibson. Photo: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The duo's first public appearance after marriage was in February 2008, when they attended the Ebony Magazine Pre-Oscar Celebration in Los Angeles, California. All seemed well in their marriage until 2009, when singer Tyrese surprisingly announced their divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Does Norma Gibson have a child? She is the mother of one child, Shayla Somer Gibson, whom she shares with Fast & Furious actor Tyrese. They welcomed their daughter on 11 July 2007; she is 16 years old as of June 2024.

Divorce settlement and child custody legal battles

Tyrese Gibson and his ex-wife, Norma, have been embroiled in multiple legal battles about divorce settlements and their child’s custody. After protracted child custody legal battles, the court awarded the ex-coupe 50/50 joint custody of their daughter in October 2020.

As for their divorce settlement, Tyrese was ordered to pay Norma $65,000. This was contrary to their prenup agreement, which stated that Norma would not receive anything if they divorced. The actor was also instructed to pay $6,230 monthly in child support.

Most recently, in May 2024, Norma Mitchell sued Tyrese for defamation and sought a temporary restraint order against him. In the lawsuit, she alleged that Gibson defamed her and disclosed private information about their daughter, Shayla, on Instagram between 30 April 2024 and 7 May 2024.

Is Norma Mitchell Gibson married?

Norma is quite private about her personal life, especially relationships. She has not disclosed any information regarding her love life after divorcing Tyrese. It is unknown if she is married or dating someone.

However, her ex-husband Tyrese has been in multiple relationships after the divorce. He married social worker and online influencer Samantha Lee between 2017 and 2020, and the ex-couple shares one child, Soraya Lee Gibson, who was born in October 2018.

He has allegedly dated multiple women, including musician Lyndriette Kristal Smith, singer Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, and actress Sanaa Lathan. The actor is seemingly single after recently breaking up with internet personality Zelie Timothy.

What does Norma Gibson do?

Norma Mitchell is only famous as the ex-wife of Tyrese Gibson, as what she does for a living is unknown. During a court proceeding about their child support case, Gibson wanted to know why his ex-wife did not want to get a job. In her response contained in the court documents, she claimed:

I am working. I am working on my book. I am working on my life. I am running errands at home.

Norma Gibson’s net worth

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

According to Skabash and Evolve Feed, Norma Mitchell’s net worth is alleged to be between $20 thousand and $50 thousand. Besides being Tyrese Gibson’s first, what she does for a living is unknown. She received $65 thousand in alimony and $6,230 monthly in child support from Tyrese.

How tall is Norma Gibson?

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 117 pounds (53 kilograms).

FAQs

What is the name of Tyrese's ex-wife? Tyrese has been married twice, first to Norma Mitchell Gibson and then to Samantha Lee. Where does Norma Mitchell Gibson come from? She was born in London, England, United Kingdom, and relocated to Los Angeles, California, United States, when she married Tyrese. What is Norma Mitchell Gibson’s age? She was born on 1 March 1981 and is 43 years old as of 2024. What does Norma Mitchell Gibson do for a living? Her current occupation details are unknown. How long were Norma Mitchell and Tyrese Gibson married? The ex-couple reportedly separated ten months after their wedding in January 2007 and finalised their divorce in 2009. Is Norma Mitchell in a relationship? She has never disclosed details of her love life after her divorce from Tyrese and is presumably single. How many children does Norma Mitchell Gibson have? She has one child, Shayla Somer Gibson, born on July 1, 2007. What is Norma Mitchell Gibson’s height? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Norma Gibson became famous after marrying singer Tyrese Gibson. Over their two years of marriage, they welcomed a daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson—Shayla has become a subject of their multiple legal battles after their divorce. She resides in Los Angeles, California, and has 50/50 joint custody of her daughter with Tyrese.

