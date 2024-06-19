Who is Kemba Smith's husband? The story of how she defied the odds

Kemba Smith is an American public speaker, advocate, consultant, and author. She is widely recognised for her touching story, which hit headlines in the 1990s and early 2000s. Kemba was charged with non-violent substance-related offences but was later released after serving over six years in jail. Her story has touched the hearts of many, sparking questions about her personal life. Who is Kemba Smith's husband?

Kemba Smith advocates on various criminal justice issues, including conspiracy drug laws, women and incarceration, and felony disenfranchisement. She is also the founder of The Kemba Smith Foundation, where she shares her story as an educational tool to prevent youth and women from following a similar path.

Profile summary

Full name Kemba Smith Pradia Gender Female Date of birth 10 May 1971 Age 53 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Richmond, Virginia, United States Current residence Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Gus Smith Mother Odessa Smith Marital status Married Partner Patrick Pradia Children 2 College Hampton University Virginia Union University Profession Criminal justice advocate, public speaker, author Instagram @kemba_smith

Who is Kemba Smith Pradia?

Kemba Smith was born in Richmond, Virginia, United States. She graduated high school and continued her higher education at Hampton University. Her mother is Odessa Smith, while her father is Gus Smith.

The American advocate’s life took a turn when she was wrongfully convicted for non-violent drug offences in 1994 due to her involvement in her then-partner’s illicit trade activities. At that time, she was only 19 years old.

The shortcomings of the mass incarceration system were starkly evident in the 24.5-year prison sentence given to Kemba despite having no prior criminal history. President Clinton reduced her sentence after serving 6.5 years.

Who is Kemba Smith’s husband?

One of the most sought-after questions is, "Did Kemba Smith get married?" The American public speaker is married to Patrick Pradia. The two met in 2006.

Kemba Smith and Peter Hall’s relationship

While at Hampton University, Kemba Smith's life took a tragic turn when she met Peter Hall, a well-known figure on campus for her illicit trade. Their relationship seemed like a typical college romance but was marred by the destructive influence of drugs.

Ms Smith was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her then-boyfriend, Peter Hall. In a March 2024 interview with The Legal Defense Fund, Kemba revealed how she met Peter Hall, adding that she was frequently physically abused and lived in constant fear for her and her family's safety.

I would see, um, this drug dealer come on campus, and I would see him pick up other girls…eventually, one day we met…so uh, there were red flags, and so I didn't um pay attention to some of those uh red flags and kind of brush them; underneath the rug, and um eventually there was a point in time where he was um physically abusive to me and it was something that I had never um experienced it before.

Kemba Smith would become an unwilling eyewitness to some of Peter Hall’s illegal activities and was later held responsible for them after his tragic death.

Even though Ms. Smith never sold or used illicit substances, federal prosecutors charged her with several charges related to substance trafficking operations. Due to the strict federal sentencing laws at the time, she received a 24.5-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

What happened to Kemba Smith? Her case garnered significant attention, ultimately leading to her sentence being commuted by President Bill Clinton after she served over six years in prison.

How many children does Kemba Smith have?

The American public speaker had a son four months before her sentencing. Kemba Smith’s son, Armani, was born in December 1994. Armani lived with his maternal grandparents during her time in prison.

After her release, she married Patrick Pradia, and together they have a daughter named Phoenix.

What does Kemba Smith do now?

Kemba is a public speaker, advocate, consultant, and the author of Poster Child. She has collaborated with senior officials at the White House, the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, and Members of Congress.

The prominent author has received numerous awards for her courage and determination as a motivational speaker and advocate. In addition to her advocacy work, she is a sought-after speaker at colleges, high schools, universities, churches, juvenile facilities, and national conferences worldwide.

In 2019, Governor Ralph Northam appointed Kemba to the Virginia Parole Board, and she continues to serve on the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission. Previously, she was the State Advocacy Campaigns director with the ACLU of Virginia.

FAQs

Who is Kemba Smith? She is a public speaker, advocate, consultant, and author. Who are Kemba Smith's parents? Her mother is Odessa Smith, and her father is Gus Smith. What is Kemba Smith’s age? She is 53 years old as of June 2024, having been born on 10 May 1971. Who are Kemba Smith’s children? She has two children, Armani and Phoenix. How old was Kemba Smith when she was locked up? She was 24 years old when she was convicted in 1994. Who is Kemba Smith's husband? Her husband is Patrick Pradia.

Kemba Smith's husband, Patrick Pradia, supports her in her ongoing efforts as a criminal justice reform advocate and public speaker. Since her release in 2000, Ms. Smith has established a name as a dedicated advocate for criminal justice reform, a powerful public speaker, and an inspiring author.

