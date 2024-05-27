Unveiling Constantine Yankoglu, Patricia Heaton's ex-husband

Constantine Yankoglu is an American ex-celebrity partner. He is widely recognised as Patricia Heaton's first husband. His ex-wife is an American actress, producer, and comedienne. She is best known for portraying Debra Barone on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2005), for which she won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Patricia Heaton at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee (L). Patricia Heaton at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA (R). Photo: Francis Specker, Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Patricia Heaton's ex-husband, Constantine Yankoglu, gained widespread recognition following his marriage to the American actress. They married in 1984 and divorced after three years in 1987. Despite being married to a renowned personality, Constantine has managed to stay away from the limelight.

Profile summary

Full name Constantine Niko Yankoglu Gender Male Date of birth 2 February 1954 Age 70 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Fayette, Kentucky, United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 6 Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced

Constantine Yankoglu’s biography

The celebrity ex-spouse was born Constantine Niko Yankoglu in Fayette, Kentucky, United States of America, where he grew up. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Constantine Yankoglu’s age?

The American celebrity ex-husband is 70 years old as of 2024. When was Constantine born? He was born on 2 February 1954. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Top-5 facts about Constantine Yankoglu. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Constantine Yankoglu famous?

Constantine gained immense popularity as Patricia Heaton's ex-husband. He is a private person who has managed to keep his life out of the limelight.

His ex-partner is an American actress and producer widely known for appearing as Debra Barone on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2005), for which she won two Primetime Emmy Awards. She has also been featured as Frankie Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle (2009-2018).

Is Constantine Yankoglu married?

Patricia Heaton at the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 15 December 2021 in Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

As of 2024, Constantine is not married or dating anyone. He was previously married to actress Patricia Heaton. The former partners first met in high school and became friends. They were in a romantic relationship for a long time before they decided to get married in 1984. However, their marriage lasted only three years, and they divorced in 1987.

Following their divorce, the American producer went through a self-described "Protestant wilderness." In her 2002 biography, she acknowledged the impulsive nature of her first marriage and expressed the difficulty of dealing with the aftermath and feelings of failure. By June 2017, Constantine and Patricia’s marriage had been annulled by the Catholic Church, and she returned to being a practising Catholic.

Since their separation, Yankoglu has maintained a low profile as details regarding his personal life, including whether he is married or single, remain undisclosed. On the other hand, Heaton moved on and married David Hunt, an English actor and director. The pair tied the knot in 1990 and have four sons.

What is Constantine Yankoglu’s height?

Patricia Heaton's ex-husband is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds or 84 kilograms.

Fast facts about Constantine Yankoglu

