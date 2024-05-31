Carrie Schenken's bio: the life and times of Amanda Bearse's wife

Carrie Schenken is an American cinematographer and celebrity spouse. She is widely known as Amanda Bearse's wife. Amanda Bearse is an American actress, comedian, and director known for her role as Marcy D'Arcy on the Fox hit sitcom Married…with Children. She is also known for other films such as Sky Sharks, Likely Suspects, and Goddess of Love. Due to her fame, many are curious about her partner, Carrie Schenken.

Amanda Bearse and her wife Carrie Schenken posing while on a yacht (L). Carrie Schenken and her wife Amanda Bearse posing at a beach (R). Photo: @carrieschenken on Facebook (modified by author)

Carrie Schenken was born in Florida, United States of America. She came into the limelight after her marriage to Amanda Bearse. She lives with her partner in Seattle, United States of America. However, she has kept a low profile since marrying the actress.

Full name Carrie Schenken Gender Female Date of birth 24 April 1958 Age 66 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Florida, United States of America Current residence Seattle, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Amanda Bearse Children 2 Profession Cinematographer

Carrie Schenken's bio

She was born on 24 April 1958 in Florida, United States of America. How old is Carrie Schenken? She is 66 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Why is Carrie Schenken famous?

She is a cinematographer, but not much is known about her career. Carrie entered the limelight when she married Amanda Bearse, an American actress. Amanda Bearse started her acting career in 1983 when she played the role of Karen in the movie First Affair. She rose to fame when she portrayed Marcy D'Arcy in the television series Married…with Children.

op-5 facts about Carrie Schenken. Photo: @carrieschenken on Facebook (modified by author)

According to her IMDb profile, the actress has over 21 acting credits. She is known for her notable roles in films such as Anger Management, Drop Dead Diva and The Doom Generation. She is an LGBTQ activist. She received the Out on Film 2021 Trailblazer award for being an out LGBTQ entertainer who has made a mark on the field.

He is also a famous director. The actress transitioned into directing in 1991. She is credited as a director in films such as Veronica's Closet, Rude Awakening, and Head Over Heels.

Marital life

She is married to Amanda Bearse, whom she met while working in the entertainment industry. Amanda Bearse's wedding was in 2010. They have two children.

Their eldest child is Zoe Bearse, whom Amanda adopted in 1993 before she met her wife. The same year, she came out, and she appeared on the cover article for The Advocate.

Actress Amanda Bearse during the premiere of Universal Pictures's "Bros" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on September 28, 2022. Photo: Valerie Alerie Macon/Getty Images (modified by author)

Their daughter is an alumnus of Evergreen State College, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Entertainment and Media. She works in non-profit ventures. They adopted another child after their marriage whose name is not in the public domain.

FAQs

Who is Amanda Bearse married to? The American comedian is married to Carrie Schenken, a cinematographer. Where is Carrie Schenken from? She hails from Florida, United States of America. What is Carrie Schenken's age? She was born on 24 April 1958 and is 66 years old as of 2024. What does Carrie Schenken do for a living? She is a cinematographer. What is Carrie Schenken's nationality? She is American. Who are Carrie Schenken and Amanda Bearse's children? They have two children, but their names remain a mystery. How old is Amanda Bearse? The actress is 65 years old as of 2024. She was born on 9 August 1958 in Winter Park, Florida, United States of America.

Carrie Schenken has kept her life out of the spotlight since marrying Amanda Bearse. The actress has two children with her. She was born in Florida, United States of America, and currently resides in Seattle with her wife.

