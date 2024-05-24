Emi Canyn's bio: The life of Mick Mars' wife behind the limelight

Emi Canyn was a talented rock musician from the USA. Apart from her music career, her marriage to the American musician Mick Mars made her popular. Mick Mars is the co-founder of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band. Emi was a vocalist for famous bands such as She Roc and Alice N Thunderland. She married Mick Mars in 1990, but their union ended a few years later.

Emi Canyn wearing sunglasses (L). Mick Mars posing in a black outfit while sitting on a bench (R). Photo: @southern_cross1 on X(Twitter), @mr.mickmars on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emi Canyn was well-recognised in the music industry. She worked alongside her ex-husband, Mick Mars, in the Motley Crue band. The band is known for songs such as Home Sweet Home, Girls, Girls, Girls and Shout at the Devil. She was born and raised alongside seven siblings in Tacoma, Washington, United States.

Profile summary

Real name Emi Jo Schmidt Famous as Emi Canyn Gender Female Date of birth 5 December 1954 Age at death 62 years old (as of 25 February 2017) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Tacoma, Washington, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Eleanor Schmidt Father Floyd Schmidt Siblings 7 Marital status (at death) Divorced Ex-husband Mick Mars School Tahoma High School Profession Musician, songwriter

Emi Canyn's bio

She was born in Tacoma, Washington, United States of America. Her parents are Eleanor Schmidt and Floyd Schmidt, who are also deceased. She was raised alongside seven siblings.

One of her sisters passed away, and her surviving siblings include Kenneth Schmidt, Rob Schmidt, Jon, Jeri Ovechka, Barbara Reines, and H. Douglas Schmidt. She was American, and her ethnicity was white.

What was Emi Canyn's age at death?

Top-5 facts about Emi Canyn. Photo: @southern_cross1 on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American songwriter was 62 years old at the time of death. She was born on 5 December 1954 and passed away on 25 February 2017. Her zodiac sign was Sagittarius.

Emi Canyn's cause of death

The cause of death of the American musician is unclear. She died at Lacey, Washington, United States of America.

Career

She was passionate about music and moved to California to pursue her career. She was a musician known for working with famous bands like Canon, She Roc, and Alice N Thunderland. She gained tremendous fame when she joined Motley Crue, where she met Mick Mars.

Motley Crew is an American heavy metal band founded in 1981 by Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Vince Neil. The band is known for popular songs such as Too Young to Fall in Love, Home Sweet Home, and Shout at the Devil.

Emi was the band's backup singer, and she toured with Motley Crue during their Girls, Girls, Girls tour. She gained fame when she started dating Mick Mars, who started playing the guitar at 14. He has worked with other bands and has been nominated for various awards, such as Grammy and American Music.

Mick Mars and Emi Canyn's relationship

The two started dating in the 1980s when Emi Canyn joined Motley Crue as a backup vocalist. Their relationship gained a lot of media attention because they were working together.

Mick Mars was a guitarist, while Emi was a background vocalist. They dated for many years before they married in 1990. However, their marriage ended in 1994.

She was in a relationship with Marc Nelson, a drummer, before her marriage to Mick Mars. They dated for two years, from 1978 to 1980. She also allegedly dated Chet Thompson and Paul Taylor.

Who is Mick Mars married to now?

Mick Mars of Motley Crue during the Annual Sunset Strip Music Festival, Tribute to Motley Crue at the House of Blues Sunset Blvd. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American singer married Seraina Schonenberger in 2013 after divorcing Emi Canyn. Seraina is a famous model from Zurich, Switzerland.

FAQs

Who was Emi Canyn? She was an American singer and songwriter best known as the backup singer of the Motley Crue music band. Where was Emi Canyn from? She was born in Tacoma, Washington, United States of America. How did Emi Canyn die? She passed away on 25 February 2017 at her home in Lacey, Washington, United States. However, her cause of death is unclear. How long was Emi Canyn married to Mick Mars? The two got married for nearly three years. They exchanged their wedding vows in 1990 and divorced in 1994. Who are Emi Canyn's siblings? The American musician has seven siblings: Kenneth Schmidt, Rob Schmidt, Jon, Jeri Ovechka, Barbara Reines, and H. Douglas Schmidt. One of her siblings passed away. What was Emi Canyn's nationality? She was American. Did Emi Canyn and Mick Mars have children? The couple did not have any children during their marriage.

Emi Canyn is remembered for her unique talent in the rock music industry. She was married to American musician Mick Mars in 1990. The singer passed away in 2017 but is still appreciated for her contribution to the Motley Crue band, where she was a backup singer.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Josh Peck's net worth. He is an American actor, comedian, and YouTube content creator who became famous as Josh Nicholas in Drake & Josh, a sitcom.

Josh Peck was born in New York, United States of America and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. He started his career as a stand-up comedian at a young age, performing in events and theatres. He is known for films such as The Timbre, Junction and Danny Collins. Learn more about the comedian's career and net worth in the article.

Source: Legit.ng